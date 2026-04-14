Angel One Q4 Results: Stock Broker Releases Earnings Schedule; Check Q3 Performance Here

Stock broker company Angel One Ltd. will be among dozens of firms sharing their quarterly earnings for the January-March period this week. The company's results will provide insights into its revenue, profits, and overall fiscal health for the final quarter (Q4) of the recently concluded financial year.

Angel One Q4 Date

In an exchange filing, Angel One has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on April 16 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, along with quarterly and annual results.

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Angel One Q4 Trading Window

In view of the upcoming results, Angel One has informed that the trading window for its equity shares for designated company persons such as promoters and directors will remain closed from April 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results.

Angel One Q4 Earnings Call

After announcing the results, Angel One will also host an earnings call with analysts and investors on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. IST. This call will focus on discussing the financial performance of the company and its outlook about FY27.

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Angel One Q3 Results

In Q3FY26, Angel One reported a rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,337 crore from Rs 1,264 crore. Its Ebdat declined to Rs 405 crore from Rs 414 crore in Q3FY25. The margins narrowed to 39.4% from 42% a year ago. Profit after tax also slipped to Rs 269 crore compared to Rs 281 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Angel One Share Price History

Over the last five trading sessions, the Angel One share price has gained 10.20%. It has surged nearly 30% in the past month. Over a six-month period, it is up 16.80% and has delivered a 19% return on a year-to-date basis. The stock has risen 21.1% over the last one year. Angel One stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 328 on June 5, 2025 on NSE, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 208.63 on March 13. Angel One shares ended flat at Rs 280.85 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.86% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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