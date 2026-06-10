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Anand Rathi Shares In Focus As Brokerage Reports Additional Rs 9 Crore Fraud With Pune-Based Client

Anand Rathi Shares In Focus As Brokerage Reports Additional Rs 9 Crore Fraud With Pune-Based Client

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Anand Rathi Shares In Focus As Brokerage Reports Additional Rs 9 Crore Fraud With Pune-Based Client

Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited (ARSSBL) are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, June 10 after the brokerage disclosed an additional fraud involving off-market transfer of shares amounting to approximately Rs 9.35 crore from a client's demat account. Anand Rathi informed the stock exchanges that further to their intimation  the course of ongoing investigation into the FIR filed on March 16, 2026, has been observed.

Upon investigation, Anand Rathi found one additional client who has been defrauded by the accused persons by adopting a modus operandi substantially similar to that described in the FIR currently under investigation by EOW, Pune. The incident has also been reported to EOW, Pune, who is currently conducting the investigation in relation to the said FIR. The It pertains to themdepository activities (not in broking activities) of the company. The client is currently not aware of the fraudulentoff-market transfer of shares. However, the company will proactively inform the client and will take the necessary action.

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