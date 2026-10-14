Why Salman Khan Never Married: Actor Opens Up About His Personal Life On Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan has opened up about his decision to remain unmarried, his much-discussed “I'm a virgin” remark and his plans to have children during a conversation with Karan Johar.

The actor revisited his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he made the remark. Explaining what he meant, Salman said, “That was my way of saying I don't want to talk about it.”

He said he prefers to keep his relationships private because public speculation can make things complicated, particularly when people assume that someone he is seen with is his partner.

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Salman also credited his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, for teaching him to keep his personal life private. “Ever since I was 15 or 16… this is something I learned from my father,” he said.

Explaining how he separates his private life from his public image, the actor said, “The bedroom is the bedroom, while the living room is the entire country.” He added that certain aspects of life should remain private rather than become a subject of public discussion.

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Salman Khan on marriage and fatherhood

During the conversation, Karan asked Salman whether he felt he was missing out by not having children. The actor said he still wants to become a father.

“I do want to have children at some point. That's the most amazing thing,” Salman said, congratulating Karan on his two children. He added that having children makes it difficult to describe oneself as lonely.

Salman also made it clear that his decision not to marry was his own. “Nobody stopped me from getting married; I stopped myself,” he said, adding that he could not blame anyone else for the choice he had made.

However, the actor said children could still be part of his future. “But yes, kids will come into the picture one day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

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