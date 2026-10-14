Kriti Sanon To Headline Maddock's First Pure Horror Film? Here's What We Know So Far

Kriti Sanon is set to explore a new genre with her upcoming project, which is expected to take her into a darker and more intense cinematic space.

Kriti Sanon To Headline Pure Horror Film

After Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon is reportedly preparing for her next project, an untitled horror film backed by Maddock Films. Unlike the production house's popular horror-comedy universe, the upcoming movie will reportedly be an out-and-out horror story.

According to News 18, a source close to the development told the publication, “After receiving praise for her performances in Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has finally locked her next project. She's always been keen to explore different genres, and this time, she's stepping into the world of pure horror with a large-scale film produced by Maddock, which she will be headlining.”

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The project is currently being kept under wraps, with details about its plot, director, and other members of the cast yet to be revealed.

Kriti Sanon's Ninth Collaboration With Maddock

The upcoming horror film will mark Kriti's ninth collaboration with Maddock Films. The actress has previously worked with the production house on several projects, making this another addition to their long-standing association.

The source further said, “Maddock's been on a winning streak, and this will be her ninth collaboration with the production house and her second solo lead with them after Mimi, for which she won a National Award.”

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The film will also be different from Maddock's horror-comedy franchise. According to the source, the production house is venturing into pure horror for the first time with this project.

“Unlike Maddock's horror-comedy universe, this film will be an out-and-out horror film, a space the production house is exploring for the first time. The makers are looking to mount it on a grand scale, and while details are currently under wraps, it's an exciting project to look forward to,” the source added.

Kriti Sanon's Recent Release

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As per Sacnilk, the film crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within six days of its release.

However, its box-office momentum slowed as the theatrical run progressed. While Kriti's performance received attention, the film ultimately delivered a respectable, rather than exceptional, theatrical performance.

With her next project, Kriti is now set to move away from the familiar romantic and comedy space and take on a pure horror film for the first time with Maddock Films.

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