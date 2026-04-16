Who Is Jubin Nautiyal's Wife? Singer's Intimate Wedding Leaves Fans Curious About Mystery Bride

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has quietly stepped into a new chapter of his life, with reports suggesting that he has gotten married. The news has taken fans by surprise, especially because the ceremony was kept completely low-key and away from the public eye.

According to reports by The Times of India, the wedding took place on April 16, 2026, in his hometown in Uttarakhand. Staying true to his private nature, Jubin chose a simple and traditional ceremony attended only by close family members and a few friends, rather than a grand celebrity celebration.

Who Is Jubin Nautiyal's Wife?

Even as the wedding buzz grows, the biggest question remains unanswered—who is the bride? Reports indicate that Jubin has married his childhood sweetheart, but her identity has not been officially revealed so far.

This has led to multiple speculations online. Some reports claimed that the singer tied the knot with a doctor, while others linked him to his long-time friend Richa. However, none of these claims has been confirmed, adding to the mystery around his wife.

A glimpse from the reported wedding has also surfaced online. As per Femina, a photo shows Jubin sharing a candid moment with his bride, both appearing happy and relaxed.

Why A Low-Key Ceremony?

Jubin has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, and his wedding seems to reflect that choice. A source quoted by The Times of India shared that the singer preferred a simple and traditional ceremony, celebrating the occasion only with his close circle rather than turning it into a large public event.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Slams Trolls After Online Hate Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Past Link-Up Rumours

In the past, Jubin was frequently linked to actress Nikita Dutta. The rumours began in 2022 after the two collaborated on a project and shared pictures that sparked speculation. However, the singer later clarified that they were just close friends and dismissed all relationship rumours.

His journey in music

Originally from Uttarakhand, Jubin Nautiyal has made a strong mark in the music industry with his soulful voice. He first gained attention on X Factor India in 2011 and went on to deliver several popular songs like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Tum Hi Aana, Lut Gaye, and Raataan Lambiyan.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Jubin to finally reveal the mystery bride and make it official.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla First Reviews: 'Genuinely Funny, Akshay Kumar In Top Form,' Says Taran Adarsh

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.