When Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT? Expected Date, Platform And Details Inside

After missing its big-screen spectacle, many viewers are now eagerly waiting to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT. Following a powerful theatrical run, the spy thriller is expected to make its digital debut soon—though the wait may be slightly longer than usual.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date (Expected)

While an official streaming date is yet to be announced, the film is likely to premiere between the last week of May and the first week of June 2026.

A source informed Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that the OTT release is being planned after the conclusion of IPL 2026, which could slightly delay its arrival. The source said, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to premiere on JioHotstar after the culmination of IPL 2026. The film will be released online for streaming in the last week of May or first week of June 2026, depending on programme scheduling."

Typically, films arrive on OTT platforms within 6–8 weeks of their theatrical release, but in this case, scheduling around a major sporting event appears to be influencing the timeline.

Where Will Dhurandhar 2 Stream?

The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar, which reportedly secured the digital rights after a competitive bidding process.

According to the same Filmibeat source, the deal is estimated at Rs 120–150 crore, reflecting the film's strong box office performance. An insider shared, "While Netflix paid an exorbitant amount for the digital rights of the first installment, the makers believed that the second part deserved a premium price as it had the potential to break office records. As JioHotstar entered the mix, they were happy to pay a mind-boggling amount to bag the exclusive streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2."

The first part of the franchise had premiered on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer's Film Eyes Highest-Grossing Movie Record

Cast and Storyline

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. It also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The story follows a covert agent on a high-risk mission, combining large-scale action with emotional depth.

OTT Release Buzz

Even as OTT anticipation grows, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly in theatres. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore net in India and earned over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster status. With strong word of mouth and record-breaking numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to draw massive viewership once it arrives online.

ALSO READ: 'Stop Spreading Negativity': Ameesha Patel Slams Zakir Khan Over Dhurandhar Remark

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