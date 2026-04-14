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Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Trolled For AI Use In Teaser, Fans Call It 'Cringe' — Check Reactions

Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks Varun Dhawan's fourth collaboration with his father and is set to hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

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Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Trolled For AI Use In Teaser, Fans Call It 'Cringe' — Check Reactions
Varun Dhawan is starring in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.
Photo Source: Screengrab from official trailer

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, has sparked strong reactions online soon after its release. Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks Varun's fourth collaboration with his father and is set to hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

While the teaser aimed to present a fun, chaotic love story, a section of viewers has raised concerns over its concept and use of AI.

The first look opens with two talking toddlers, seemingly created using AI, discussing their families before discovering they share the same father. This sequence, instead of intriguing audiences, has triggered a wave of criticism across social media platforms.

Here's How Fans Are Reacting:

One user criticised the use of AI kids by writing, "Did I just see AI kids?? Varun I'm sorry but what're you doing."

A user criticised the bad usage of AI and Bollywood for relying on remakes and outdated ideas, comparing the film to Govinda's Sandwich and calling David Dhawan's style cringeworthy.

One of the fan criticised the excessive use of AI in Bollywood, saying that the AI usage is getting out of hand and audiences deserve better content.

Another said, "Oh they are gonna get bashed hard for those AI babies."

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar: Kunal Kohli Reveals Bollywood Directors Predicted Ranveer Singh-Starrer Would Flop

A user questioned why the makers used AI despite it being widely hated, calling the teaser “troll material” and criticising the team's lack of social media awareness.

Many felt the AI scenes are cringe.

Despite getting slammed for its use of AI, the teaser has managed to grab attention online. The teaser hints at a classic David Dhawan-style entertainer filled with chaos, humour, and romance. The video offers glimpses of Varun Dhawan as a flirtatious character named Jass. 

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla Sees Solid Advance Booking Response

With the AI backlash dominating early reactions, it remains to be seen whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can turn the tide as more content rolls out in the coming days.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

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