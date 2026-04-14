Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Trolled For AI Use In Teaser, Fans Call It 'Cringe' — Check Reactions

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, has sparked strong reactions online soon after its release. Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks Varun's fourth collaboration with his father and is set to hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

While the teaser aimed to present a fun, chaotic love story, a section of viewers has raised concerns over its concept and use of AI.

The first look opens with two talking toddlers, seemingly created using AI, discussing their families before discovering they share the same father. This sequence, instead of intriguing audiences, has triggered a wave of criticism across social media platforms.

Here's How Fans Are Reacting:

One user criticised the use of AI kids by writing, "Did I just see AI kids?? Varun I'm sorry but what're you doing."

did i just saw AI kids?? Varun i'm sorry but what're you doing ???? https://t.co/Hc7TXWA6W0 — ???? (@aliasmaahi) April 14, 2026

A user criticised the bad usage of AI and Bollywood for relying on remakes and outdated ideas, comparing the film to Govinda's Sandwich and calling David Dhawan's style cringeworthy.

Bollywood taking the Audience for Granted… Remaking Films without even using the original Movie Name ????#Govinda was brilliant back then in #Sandwich… let's see how #VarunDhawan performs this time ????



The #CoolieNo1 Remake, Directed by #DavidDhawan, was a BIG miss… too Cringe… https://t.co/bokRm3GJss pic.twitter.com/SESURESoGy — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) April 14, 2026

Looks like a Remake of #Govinda's Movie Sandwich ✅️



AI kids idea Looks Very BAD ❌#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai Title Track looks Absolutely BANGER ????????#VarunDhawan, #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde looking Good ????????



In Cinemas 22 MAY 2026 ???? pic.twitter.com/lG5ueJJ1oo — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) April 14, 2026

One of the fan criticised the excessive use of AI in Bollywood, saying that the AI usage is getting out of hand and audiences deserve better content.

ai usage in bollywood is getting out of hands, imagine you released a teaser of your film and it starts with AI generated kids talking about his parents and this clip can generate anyone just anyone. bhai we deserve better yaar hamare 200 kuch achche kaam ke liye lelo @Varun_dvn — आदेश ???? (@ADfanatic_) April 14, 2026

Another said, "Oh they are gonna get bashed hard for those AI babies."

oh they are gonna get bashed hard for those AI babies ???? — nish (@nishhhhit) April 14, 2026

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A user questioned why the makers used AI despite it being widely hated, calling the teaser “troll material” and criticising the team's lack of social media awareness.

I just want to know, do they not understand how Al slop is being hated, yet they have the audacity to start the trailer with it?



And for a movie which by the announcement only seems a troll material? I mean seriously, do the marketing team not use social media?… https://t.co/FSBmWBWaYh — Illusionminati (@illuminatiGuyy) April 14, 2026

Many felt the AI scenes are cringe.

Why can't they have 2 normal kids act in this scene instead of this AI cringefest.



Pathetic to see this much bad AI usage in a trailer, it low key looks like low quality youtube AI short. https://t.co/4wlOOTRv9i — Celluloid Conversations (@CelluloidConve2) April 14, 2026

This has to be one of the worst teasers I've seen in a while. The AI babies make it even more cringe to watch. Looks like a remake of Govinda's Sandwich movie ???????? https://t.co/vHd0sWOJOj — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) April 14, 2026

First look of #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai out ????



Using AI like this in a mainstream film just doesn't sit right. This honestly looks weaker than fan-made teasers online.



Expected way better. ????#HJTIHH #VarunDhawan #PoojaHegde #MrunalThakur — The BH Take (@TheBHtake) April 14, 2026

Despite getting slammed for its use of AI, the teaser has managed to grab attention online. The teaser hints at a classic David Dhawan-style entertainer filled with chaos, humour, and romance. The video offers glimpses of Varun Dhawan as a flirtatious character named Jass.

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With the AI backlash dominating early reactions, it remains to be seen whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can turn the tide as more content rolls out in the coming days.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

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