Dhurandhar: Kunal Kohli Reveals Bollywood Directors Predicted Ranveer Singh-Starrer Would Flop

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has shared an honest take on how Dhurandhar: The Revenge was initially viewed within Bollywood, revealing that the film did not receive much backing from within the industry despite its eventual success. The action drama, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has gone on to become one of the biggest box office hits of the year.

Speaking with Screen, Kohli said that many well-known filmmakers were doubtful about how long the film would perform in theatres. “Even when the industry doesn't support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to said, ‘Monday ko baith jayegi.' Monday ko aur chal gayi,” he shared, highlighting how the film surprised everyone by gaining momentum instead of slowing down after its opening weekend.

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The film's performance clearly proved those predictions wrong. It opened with a strong Rs 102.55 crore nett collection and went on to earn Rs 65 crore on its first Monday, showing unusual growth instead of the typical weekday drop. As it entered its fourth week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its impressive run, collecting Rs 1,718.62 crore worldwide and Rs 1,088.62 crore nett in India.

Kohli pointed out that this pattern is not new in the industry. He cited the example of Border 2, which also faced doubts about its performance but eventually turned into a major hit. “Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mein thoda baith gayi. It's done Rs 300 crore plus. What are you saying! That's a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn't matter if the industry supports you or not,” he said.

Reflecting on the nature of relationships in Bollywood, Kohli suggested that genuine support is rare. Sharing a past experience during Hum Tum, he recalled being advised by Aditya Chopra to skip industry previews, as reactions might not be encouraging. Although he attended, the response left him disappointed, even though the film later succeeded.

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He added that the idea of mutual support in the industry is often exaggerated. “There's very little scratch my back. Because if you let someone scratch your back, they'd probably stab you in the back,” he said, hinting at the competitive nature of the business.

Despite the early doubts, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a clear winner, showing that audience response matters more than industry opinion.

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