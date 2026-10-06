Triumph Bonneville T40 Launched At Rs 2.8 Lakh — Meet New 350cc Retro Bike

Triumph Motorcycles has bolstered its mid-capacity portfolio in India with the introduction of the new Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T40 Black. Priced at Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the modern-classic twins headline the British marque's latest India line-up. Joining them is the more accessible Bonneville T4, which slots in as the entry point to the range with a price tag of Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch marks a key strategic move by Triumph and manufacturing partner Bajaj Auto to extend the iconic Bonneville nameplate into a more accessible, high-volume segment of the motorcycle market.

Powering the Bonneville T40 is a comprehensively tuned 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 29 PS (28.6 bhp) at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox via an assist and slipper clutch, while revised cylinder heads, camshafts and engine mapping have been calibrated to sharpen its low- and mid-range response. The result is a powertrain focused less on outright performance and more on delivering a strong, tractable spread of torque for effortless cruising and everyday riding.

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Visually, the motorcycle retains its classic heritage-inspired design, featuring timeless lines, a teardrop-shaped 14.5-litre fuel tank, a flat ribbed bench seat, and wire-spoke wheels measuring 18 inches up front and 17 inches at the rear. The standard T40 is available in distinctive two-tone retro colour schemes, while the T40 Black gets a more understated, darker treatment, combining Matt Pewter Grey with Matt Phantom Black elements.

While the T40 may wear a distinctly retro look, it comes loaded with a surprisingly comprehensive suite of modern rider aids for its segment. These include lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, standard cruise control, five riding modes—Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable settings—as well as an Emergency Deceleration Warning system. A round 4-inch colour TFT display adds smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, while its analogue-inspired “Heritage Mode” blends modern functionality with the bike's classic character.

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The motorcycle is built on a steel tubular frame, equipped with 43mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. It has a wet weight of 195 kg and offers a comfortable, accessible seat height of 790 mm.

Bookings for the T40 are now officially open at authorised dealerships, with customer deliveries set to commence in November 2026. The motorcycle will compete in the highly competitive segment against established models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350.

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