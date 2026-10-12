Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched At Rs 36.51 Lakh, Gets New Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, with prices starting at Rs 36.51 lakh (ex showroom). The special edition brings cosmetic changes to the popular SUV, along with new features inside the cabin. The Fortuner Leader Edition is available in two variants, with manual and automatic transmissions. While the exterior and interior receive updates, Toyota has not made any changes to the engine or overall performance of the SUV. Bookings opened on October 12, 2026, through Toyota's official website and dealerships.



Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Price In India



The 2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is available in the following variants: Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Manual: Rs 36.51 lakh whereas, Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Automatic: Rs 38.72 lakh. Both prices are ex showroom. The automatic variant costs Rs 2.21 lakh more than the manual version. The Leader Edition is offered only with a 4x2 drivetrain, meaning power is delivered to the rear wheels rather than all four wheels.



Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: What's New?



The SUV gets a redesigned front grille, gloss black alloy wheels with matching hub caps, a black roof, black rear door garnish and a black finished antenna. Body side mouldings and an exclusive bonnet emblem further distinguish it from the standard Fortuner. Inside, Toyota has introduced dual tone black and maroon seat upholstery, along with matching door trims. The cabin also gets ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates.



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Additional features include automatically folding outside rear view mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The latter helps drivers monitor tyre pressure and identify potential issues. The SUV is available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black colour options.



Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Engine And Performance



Toyota has not announced any mechanical changes for the Leader Edition. It continues with the 2.8 litre four cylinder diesel engine used in the corresponding 4x2 Fortuner variants.

The engine produces up to 204 PS of power. The automatic version delivers 500 Nm of torque, while the manual version produces 420 Nm. The SUV retains its existing transmission options and performance characteristics.



The new Fortuner Leader Edition focuses on giving Toyota's popular SUV a fresh appearance rather than changing its performance. The black exterior accents, updated cabin and additional convenience features distinguish it from the regular model. Buyers considering the SUV should compare the manual and automatic versions, along with their on road prices, before making a decision.



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