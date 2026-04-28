The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: Release Date, Time, Preview, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

As The Boys Season 5 heads toward its final episodes, things are getting more serious and intense. Episode 5 comes at a point where the fight against Homelander is becoming more dangerous than ever.

What Happened In The Boys Season 5 Episode 4?

Episode 4 focused heavily on Homelander and his growing power. The episode ended on a dramatic note when Soldier Boy used a powerful blast to stop the chaos, killing Quinn and ending the fight.

The team managed to escape safely, but the situation remains tense. Homelander continues to gain influence, even turning his image into something close to a religious figure. At the same time, cracks are beginning to show in his control, hinting that things may soon spiral out of control.

What To Expect In The Boys Season 5 Episode 5?

The upcoming episode, titled ‘One-Shots', is expected to deal with the fallout of recent events. The Boys are struggling to stay united as their plans against Homelander begin to fall apart.

There are also hints that a new and powerful character, Bombsight, could play a key role. Known to be one of the earliest supes, his presence could make things even more difficult for the team.

Meanwhile, Homelander's rise to power continues, but he may not be as unstoppable as he seems. With the possibility of a virus that can kill supes, the balance could shift at any moment.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date And Time

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 will release on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The premier goes live across India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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The Boys Season 5: Full Episode Schedule

New episodes are released every Wednesday, leading up to the finale on May 20.

Episode 1 & 2 – April 8 (Out Now)

Episode 3 – April 15 (Out Now)

Episode 4 – April 22 (Out Now)

Episode 5 – April 29

Episode 6 – May 6

Episode 7 – May 13

Episode 8 – May 20

About The Series

Created by Eric Kripke, the series features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr in key roles. Adapted from the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has grown into one of the most popular series among fans.

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With the final season now underway, the story is heading toward a major showdown that could change everything.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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