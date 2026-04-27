Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Biker To Aadu 3 — Films, Series To Watch

With April coming to an end and May just around the corner, the South Indian film industry is serving a blend of comedy dramas and sports entertainers.

From India's first full-fledged motocross film, Biker, to the much-awaited Malayalam cult comedy Aadu 3, this week promises a refreshing lineup of entertaining films on OTT.

Aadu 3: One Last Ride: Part 1

Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Aadu 3 is the much-awaited third instalment of the popular Malayalam comedy franchise. The film promises to deliver more chaos, laughter, and madness as the gang returns with fresh adventures and comic situations. The story follows three timelines: a dystopian future (2370), colonial-era (1790), and the present day.

Streaming On: ZEE5 from May 1, 2026

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Raakaasaa

Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Raakaasaa is a fun-filled Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy that follows an NRI (Sangeeth Shobhan) who returns to his native village in search of love. One night, in an abandoned fort, he unwittingly gets drawn into an eerie 2,000-year-old mystery involving a demonic entity tied to human sacrifices from the terrified villagers. What begins as a light-hearted love story quickly turns into a hilarious supernatural adventure filled with scares and laughs.

Streaming On: Netflix from May 1, 2026

Batchmates

Genre: Comedy Drama

Starring Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy, and others, Batchmates is a relatable youth drama that follows four first-year engineering students as they step into college life. The show captures their struggles, friendships, academic pressure, and the harsh realities of adjusting to campus life.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from April 30, 2026

Biker

Genre: Action Sports Drama

Biker is India's first motocross-based film that follows a passionate young rider's journey through intense competition, personal struggles, and action scenes on the tracks. This sports-action entertainer stars Sharwanand in the lead role with bike stunts, emotions, and the thrill of the racing world.

Streaming On: Netflix from May 1, 2026

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Thaai Maaman

Genre: Comedy Drama

Thaai Maaman is a Tamil family entertainer series that revolves around the story of a deep-seated enmity between siblings Mayandi and Pechi, who have become bitter rivals. In a twisted act of revenge, they organize a marriage between their children, where love seems far away, deliberately forcing the young couple into the family feud.

Streaming On: JioHotstar since April 27, 2026

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