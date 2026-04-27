Michael Jackson Biopic Effect: Billie Jean To Beat It — King Of Pop's Iconic Songs Climb Spotify Charts

Every once in a while, music history hits rewind — and suddenly feels brand new. That's exactly what's happening with Michael Jackson right now.

Decades after their release, his biggest hits are climbing the charts again, and this time, the push is coming from the buzz around the new biopic Michael.

Comeback No One Saw Coming

Billie Jean track is pulling in approximately 3.05 million streams a day and has climbed to No 24 on Spotify's global chart. It's a massive achievement for a song that's more than 40 years old.

Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" reaches a new peak of #24 on the global Spotify chart with 3.046 million streams, 43 years after release. pic.twitter.com/dRvSX8y1LU — chart data (@chartdata) April 25, 2026

Beat It isn't far behind. The track has re-entered the spotlight, reaching around No. 55 on the global chart with 2.32 million streams. For songs from the early '80s to trend like this in 2026—it's not usual. But then again, this is Michael Jackson, the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's "Beat It" reaches a new peak of #55 on the global Spotify chart with 2.321 million streams, 43 years after release. pic.twitter.com/7k27ILn2YF — chart data (@chartdata) April 25, 2026

Even songs like Smooth Criminal, They Don't Care About Us, Rock with You, and The Way You Make Me Feel are also getting fresh attention from listeners across the world.

The Film That Restarted It All

A big reason behind this sudden wave is the Michael biopic. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson—Michael's nephew — in the lead role, alongside Nia Long and Miles Teller.

Since its release, the film has generated strong word-of-mouth and a flood of online reactions. From dance reels to tribute videos, social media is flooded with people revisiting Jackson's music—and introducing it to a new generation.

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The Music Still Hits

The interesting part is—the film may have started the conversation, but the music is what's keeping it alive. Put together, Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller still carry the same spark—smooth, hard-hitting, and endlessly replayable.

The biopic, however, has received mixed reactions. While fans are loving it, critics are split, especially over how certain parts of Jackson's life are portrayed.

A Legacy That Won't Fade

What this surge really proves is that Michael Jackson's music hasn't lost its power. It still connects, still trends, and still finds new listeners. The years have passed, but the impact hasn't.

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