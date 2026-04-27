Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: Ranveer Singh Film Loses Steam After Strong Run, Collects This Amount

On Day 40, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected around Rs 0.39 crore, with its show count dropping to approximately 1,638. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 1,130.98 crore, while the gross has reached Rs 1,353.73 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy And Performance

The film continues to witness a steady decline as it moves deeper into its sixth week. On Day 40, overall occupancy remained low at around 6–7%. Morning shows opened on a dull note at 6.69%, with a slight improvement in afternoon occupancy, but overall footfall remained limited.

This downward trend reflects the natural slowdown after a strong theatrical run, especially with reduced show counts across major centres.

City-Wise Trends

Among key regions, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at around 16%, followed by Jaipur at 9%. Mumbai and Ahmedabad saw moderate response at nearly 8% each, while NCR stood at about 11%.

On the lower side, Bengaluru reported around 5%, Hyderabad at 7%, and Lucknow at 7%. Kolkata and Surat remained among the weakest markets at around 3% and 2% respectively, while Chandigarh and Bhopal also stayed below 6%. Chennai had limited shows with minimal data available.

Box Office Journey So Far

Dhurandhar 2 had a massive start, earning Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It peaked during its opening weekend, collecting over Rs 114 crore on Day 4 with strong occupancy levels.

By the end of Week 1, the film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4.

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Collections slowed significantly in Week 5, which closed at Rs 19.52 crore. Entering Week 6, the film has continued to see lower daily earnings, with occasional spikes over weekends.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The story follows an undercover intelligence agent navigating high-risk missions linked to the 26/11 attacks while confronting larger threats.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

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