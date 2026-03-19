‘Tateeree’ Song Row: NCW Summons Badshah, Directors Over ‘Objectionable’ Content

Rapper-singer Badshah has come under the scanner after his Haryanvi track Tateeree triggered controversy over its lyrics and visuals. The National Commission for Women has now stepped in, issuing summons to the singer and others associated with the song.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the track. "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Tattiri / Tatihari', the statement reads.

The commission noted that the content of the song appears, at first glance, to be objectionable and may be in violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The commission has asked Badshah, along with directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu and producer Hiten, to appear before it on March 25. Those summoned have been instructed to bring all relevant documents related to the song. The NCW has also warned that failure to comply with the summons may lead to further action as per legal provisions.

ALSO READ: Trouble For Badshah? Complaint Filed Over 'Obscene And Vulgar' Lyrics In Tateeree' Song

The controversy began shortly after the release of Tateeree, when sections of the public raised concerns over what they described as inappropriate lyrics and visuals. The backlash soon escalated, leading to a formal police complaint being filed against Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah.

The matter has also drawn attention from the Haryana State Commission for Women, which reportedly took a stricter stance. According to reports, the state commission issued directions for Badshah's arrest after he failed to appear before it within the stipulated time.

Amid mounting criticism, Badshah addressed the issue through a video shared on social media. In the clip, he apologised to those who may have been offended, saying that hurting sentiments was never his intention.

The Tateeree controversy comes at a time when discussions around content in music videos are gaining momentum, especially concerning how women are portrayed and how far creative freedom should go. With the NCW now formally involved and hearings scheduled, the case is expected to see further developments in the coming days.

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