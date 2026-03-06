Trouble For Badshah? Complaint Filed Over 'Obscene And Vulgar' Lyrics In Tateeree' Song

Rapper Badshah's newly released song Tateeree has landed in controversy after a formal complaint was filed with the Punjab Police alleging that the track promotes obscenity and glorifies drug use.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Women's Commission has also summoned singer-rapper over alleged objectionable lyrics. The hearing is scheduled for March 13 in Panipat.

Social activist and advocate Kamal Anand has sought legal action against the rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

According to the complaint, Kamal Anand and another complainant, Jatinder Kalra from Sangrur in Punjab, have requested the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The application also refers to relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming the song contains content that could encourage drug consumption.

The complaint states that Badshah released the song Tateeree around March 1, 2026, and that it has since been widely circulated across digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and music streaming apps. The complainants claim the song contains “obscene, vulgar and double-meaning lyrics” that they believe are derogatory and sexually suggestive.

In the document submitted to the police, Kamal alleges that certain lines in the song objectify women and promote immoral behaviour. The complaint also highlights another lyric that refers to cocaine, which the complainants argue glorifies narcotic use and could influence young listeners.

The complainant said Badshah enjoys a massive fan following, especially among youth, and therefore has a significant impact on public behaviour. They argue that such content, when promoted by a popular artist, could negatively affect impressionable audiences and contribute to the normalisation of drug culture.

The application further states that the song's lyrics could fall under provisions related to the sale or circulation of obscene material and public performance of obscene songs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It also claims that the references to cocaine may amount to abetment or promotion of narcotic consumption under the NDPS Act.

In their complaint, Kamal and Jatinder requested authorities to conduct a detailed investigation and summon those involved in the production and promotion of the song. They have also urged the government and relevant authorities to direct digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify to remove the song from circulation.

The complainants have further asked for legal action not only against Badshah but also against collaborators associated with the song's creation and distribution.

As of now, neither Badshah nor his team has issued an official response to the allegations.

