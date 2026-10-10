Tanishaa Mukerji Says Some Paparazzi Deliberately Poke Jaya Bachchan: "Don't Trouble Her"

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has urged paparazzi to stop provoking Jaya Bachchan, alleging that some photographers deliberately try to get a reaction from the veteran actor. Speaking at an event in Mumbai ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Tanishaa asked the media to respect Bachchan's space during the festivities.

“I have been seeing you have been troubling her (Jaya Bachchan) a lot,” Tanishaa told photographers. She added, “I see some of your reporters go and on purpose poke her. So I request, don't do that at our Durga Pooja. Don't trouble our Jaya aunty, okay?”

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Tanishaa's remarks come ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, when large crowds gather at pandals to offer prayers and participate in the festivities. The actor also urged the media and the public to remain mindful of others in the rush, avoid pushing and look out for one another. Emphasising the need for basic courtesy, she called for greater consideration and humanity during the celebrations.

Durga Puja is an integral part of the Mukerji family's annual celebrations. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are regulars at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a venue closely associated with the family. Rani Mukerji, who is part of their extended family, also joins the festivities.

Over the years, Jaya Bachchan has also attended the celebrations on several occasions and has been spotted exchanging warm greetings and sharing friendly moments with the members of the Mukerji family.

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Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan's encounters with the paparazzi have often become a talking point. The actor has made her discomfort with being photographed in public known on multiple occasions.

During her appearance on We The Women Asia, Jaya Bachchan said she doesn't like it when photographers click her pictures without respecting personal boundaries. The actor said, “My with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representative of this country? You call them media! I come from the media; my father was a journalist. I have immense respect, tremendous respect for such people.”

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