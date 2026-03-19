Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Viral Tweet Criticising Priyanka Chopra's Oscars Moment

A major social media controversy broke out following the 98th Academy Awards, which showed a screenshot of Swara Bhasker criticising Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, Swara Bhasker has now stepped forward to clarify about the same.

The recent digital controversy started after a screenshot went viral that showed an Instagram post reposting Swara Bhasker's story. The fake Instagram story read, "No matter how much you fake yourself to please some people, one day your real face will come in front of the whole world, and you will face deserving consequences for it. #oscars"

The fake Instagram story was then posted by an account 'rupamuthy8' who captioned it saying, "Like Taapsee Pannu, famous Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has given a befitting reply to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The diva, with 2+ movies under her belt, has ripped apart actress Priyanka for not speaking up for Palestine at the #Oscars. All the while, diva Swara is fighting furiously for Palestine on X and Instagram, while Priyanka Chopra is giving interviews to "insignificant" people like Joe Rogan, defending India and Indian culture. #BefittingReplyDiaries"

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As mentioned in the caption, many people assumed this was an attack on Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During the Oscars 2026, Priyanka shared the stage with Javier Bardem as an Oscar presenter. However, while presenting the award, Javier Bardem unapologetically said, "No to war and Free Palestine." Priyanka Chopra remained quiet and smiled politely. Since then, her reaction and 'silence' have gone viral.

So apparently, Sanghis have created this fake tweet & are circulating it to mock me. Ajeeb desperation hai. I'm capable of generating my own controversies guys, you don't have to implant me in other people's news.. I mean I know you guys are OBSESSED with me but.. I'll give you… pic.twitter.com/JTsASVeA3X — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 18, 2026

Addressing the fake Instagram story, Swara Bhasker set the record straight. Calling out Sanghis, Swara wrote, "So apparently, Sanghis have created this fake tweet & are circulating it to mock me." In a witty way, she said she was capable of generating her own controversies and didn't need people implanting her in other people's news. She wrote, "Ajeeb desperation hai. I'm capable of generating my own controversies, guys, you don't have to implant me in other people's news. I mean, I know you guys are OBSESSED with me, but.. I'll give you content na!"

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Confirming the viral tweet as fake and not written by her, she said, "So yeah.. this supposed tweet of mine is FAKE!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has found herself at the center of a global debate following her appearance at the 98th Academy Awards. Critics argue that as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka's silence during Javier Bardem's anti-war appeal was a missed opportunity for advocacy on a global stage. However, some people believed that the ceremony was a cinematic celebration and should not include political speeches.

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