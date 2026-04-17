Javed Akhtar Receives Standing Ovation As He Bags Lifetime Achievement Award At INCA 2026 | Watch

Celebrated screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th edition of the Indian National Cine Academy Awards, held in Mumbai on April 16. The moment turned emotional as the veteran writer received a standing ovation from the audience, recognising his immense contribution to Indian cinema over the years.

Akhtar attended the event with his wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who later shared a glimpse of the special moment on social media. Posting a video from the ceremony on Instagram, she captured the heartfelt moment as Akhtar walked up on stage to accept the award. She wrote, "#Javed Akhtar receives a standing ovation for Lifetime Achievement Award by #INCA."

Watch The Video Here

The evening was hosted by actor Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Karan Johar, and saw the presence of several prominent names from the film industry, including actors, directors, producers, technicians and business leaders.

Javed Akhtar's contribution to Indian cinema spans over five decades. He first rose to fame as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Salim Khan. Together, they redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s with a series of blockbuster films. Their early work included films like Andaz (1971), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), before delivering major hits such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Don (1978), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981) and Mr. India (1987).

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The duo collaborated on 24 films in total, including two Kannada projects — Premada Kanike and Raja Nanna Raja. Despite their immense success, Salim-Javed eventually parted ways, after which Akhtar continued to evolve creatively.

In later years, he worked closely with his children, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director Zoya Akhtar, contributing to critically acclaimed films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Over the years, Akhtar has received several prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007. Widely regarded as one of the finest lyricists and screenwriters in Indian cinema, this latest recognition at the INCA Awards stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and influence in the industry.

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