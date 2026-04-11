Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary Singer Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital — What We Know

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 92, suffered a cardiac attack on Saturday and has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said reports.

Asha Bhosle is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit, reported IANS, quoting Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani.

The hospital has not issued any official bulletin on her condition, and no statement has been made by her family either. The exact time of admission and the current state of her health remain unconfirmed.

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Despite her age, Bhosle has remained remarkably active.

Earlier in 2026, she featured on British virtual band Gorillaz's album The Mountain, on the track "The Shadowy Light".

Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in the history of Indian music.

Born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, she began singing as a child to support her family after her father, classical singer Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, passed away when she was just nine.

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She made her playback debut in 1943 and went on to record over 12,000 songs across numerous Indian languages over a career spanning more than eight decades.

She has won two National Film Awards, a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, and was conferred India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2000.

In 2008, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

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