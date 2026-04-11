Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Reshoots 40% After Defence Objections, OTT Buzz Grows

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi has reportedly undergone a major overhaul, with nearly 40% of the project reshot after concerns were raised over its original storyline. The changes have also triggered fresh speculation over whether the film will release in cinemas or move to OTT.

The war drama was earlier based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China and was initially titled Battle of Galwan. The reported revisions now place the film's release timeline in focus, with no official date confirmed.

The film's changes matter because Maatrubhumi was positioned as a key Salman Khan release. Any delay or shift in strategy could impact audience expectations and its launch plans.

Story Shift

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was reportedly reworked after feedback from the Ministry of Defence. Direct references to China were asked to be avoided, according to reports.

"Earlier, the film was based on a real incident. But after the request, Salman Khan and the director reshot nearly 40% of the film and added a more fictional angle," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

"The instruction was firm, which led the team to make big changes to the story," the source added.

The latest version reportedly includes deeper character arcs, emotional layers and romantic elements. "One of the key instructions was that China should not be mentioned. The latest version of the film does not include it," another source said.

Reports also said the film is yet to receive full clearance.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's 24' OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch, Cast And Other Details

Release Wait

Maatrubhumi was earlier expected to reach theatres around May 2026, but there is no official confirmation now.

At the same time, online speculation around an OTT release has increased after a viral social media post linked to the director. In the post, Apoorva reportedly replied to a fan, saying, "SK sir will always be the biggest superstar and the film will eventually release on OTT."

So does that mean it's an official confirmation that #Maatrubhumi will release on OTT instead of theatrical release ?#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FfMRNYbIhR — Salman Khan Arab FC (@SalluArabFC) April 10, 2026

There has been no official announcement on whether the film will go directly to streaming or follow a theatrical release first.

Film Cast

Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer and also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

With major story changes and no confirmed release plan, the film remains under close watch for its next update.

ALSO READ:LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Holds Strong, Mints This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.