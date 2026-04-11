LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Holds Strong, Mints This Amount

Director Vignesh Shivan's highly anticipated futuristic romantic comedy, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has officially made its theatrical debut, igniting buzz on social media. The film hit theatres on April 10, 2026, and registered a significantly strong opening day.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) - Box Office Collection Day 2

On Day 2, the film has earned about Rs 2.09 crore so far. As per Sacnilk reports, Love Insurance Kompany collected a total net of Rs 8.94 crore on Day 2. The total gross collections currently stand at Rs 10.40 crore. Being the first Saturday, the film managed to have an average occupancy of 29.6%. The total number of shows running was reported to be 1,536.

Language-Wise Breakdown

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), being a Kollywood (Tamil-language) film, has a Tamil audience as its major target. However, the Telugu language also contributes well to the Kollywood industry.

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LIK has collected Rs 1.65 crore from the Tamil language alone. Moreover, Rs 0.44 crore was garnered from the Telugu language, proving a significant factor in the South industry.

The Tamil-language registered an overall occupancy of 33%, with 21.23% coming from the morning shows.

Telugu-language reported an overall occupancy of 23%, with the maximum occupancy in the morning at 28.64%.

Occupancy In Major Regions

As Sacnilk reports, the highest number of shows in the Tamil language was reported in Chennai, standing strong at 431. It is followed by Bengaluru with 215 shows and Coimbatore with 122 shows.

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The highest number of shows in the Telugu language was hosted in Hyderabad, with 184 shows. Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada both had 40 shows, and Bengaluru had 49 shows on the second day.

With the opening weekend ahead, the film is expected to see higher figures.

Love Insurance Kompany

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, LIK is produced by Seven Screen Studio and Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner. It stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in a futuristic romance drama. It follows the theme of modern romance set in the future through an LIK app created by Suriya. It shows the high dependence of humans on technology and AI so much that the application controls daily life and how people are connected, in terms of finding love or relationships.

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