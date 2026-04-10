Raaka Pay Leak: Allu Arjun's Fee Overshadows Co-Stars, Deepika Padukone's Pay Raises Questions

The upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is in the spotlight after reports about the actors' fees surfaced online. Directed by Atlee, the film is being made on a massive scale, with its budget estimated between Rs 700 crore and Rs 800 crore.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Allu Arjun is set to earn around Rs 175 crore for the film. In comparison, Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore, which means she could be earning nearly seven times less than her co-star. Actress Rashmika Mandanna is said to be receiving around Rs 5–7 crore for her role. These figures, however, have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

A producer, quoted by Deccan Chronicle, noted that the high remuneration is largely driven by the actors' pan-India appeal. "With actors bringing nationwide recognition and box office pull, their fees tend to be significantly higher than those in conventional Telugu films," he says. He also pointed out that actresses in Telugu cinema are usually paid less than male stars due to existing market trends.

Among leading actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela, Mrunal Thakur and Shruti Haasan, the typical pay range is said to be between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. Rashmika Mandanna is believed to be on the higher side of this range due to her recent pan-India success. "Rashmika has a slight edge due to her recent pan-India successes and drawing Rs 5 crore for Mysaawhich is closer to ground reality," the producer clarifies.

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Meanwhile, Raaka continues to build buzz for its scale and concept. The film was earlier referred to as #AA22xA6, before the official title and first poster were revealed as Raaka on April 8, 2026, coinciding with Allu Arjun's 44th birthday. The poster showed him in a fierce, rugged look with a beast-like element, hinting at a larger-than-life story. Reports also suggest that he may be seen in multiple roles in the film.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is currently in production, with its next schedule planned in Mumbai. The shoot is expected to continue through the year and may wrap up by the end of 2026.

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