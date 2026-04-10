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Dacoit' X Review: 'Average But Watchable', Viewers React As Film Opens To Mixed Response

The Telugu action drama Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo, had already built strong buzz before release.

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Dacoit' X Review: 'Average But Watchable', Viewers React As Film Opens To Mixed Response
The film, directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, had built strong buzz before release.
Adivi Sesh/instagram

The Telugu action drama Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on April 10, 2026, and has opened to mixed reactions from audiences. The film, directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, had built strong buzz before release. Soon after the first shows, viewers took to social media, especially X, to share their honest opinions.

Here's What Viewers Say About Dacoit Movie

One user wrote, “#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts… It ends up being just an alright watchable film with lowered expectations. Rating: 2.5/5.”

Sharing thoughts on the first half, the same user added, “#Dacoit Adequate 1st Half! The first 30 minutes is flat… however, it picks up well after that with a few well written sequences.”

Another viewer commented, “#Dacoit First Half – Good. Average love story setup. Not out of the box story but well executed… Needs a great second half.”

A third reaction read, “#Dacoit attempts to weave a love story with crime and action… Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances, but the film doesn't reach its full potential.”


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One user shared a more positive take, saying, “#Dacoit first half – impactful. A strong love story with outstanding performances… the interval episode is thrilling.”


Another review wrote, “#Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience… great chemistry, strong visuals and a solid climax. Rating: 3/5.”


Actor Nani also praised the film, calling it a “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart” and lauding the performances, direction and music. Responding to this, Adivi Sesh thanked him and said the appreciation meant a lot to the team.

Here are a few more reviews for the Dacoit movie:

Overall, the film has received appreciation for its technical quality, music, visuals and performances, especially by the lead actors. However, many viewers pointed out that the screenplay feels uneven and the story does not stay strong throughout.

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Dacoit: A Love Story mixes romance, action and revenge. It follows Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, whose life changes after betrayal by Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur, pushing him towards a darker path. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role as a tough police officer.

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