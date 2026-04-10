Dacoit' X Review: 'Average But Watchable', Viewers React As Film Opens To Mixed Response

The Telugu action drama Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on April 10, 2026, and has opened to mixed reactions from audiences. The film, directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, had built strong buzz before release. Soon after the first shows, viewers took to social media, especially X, to share their honest opinions.

Here's What Viewers Say About Dacoit Movie

One user wrote, “#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts… It ends up being just an alright watchable film with lowered expectations. Rating: 2.5/5.”

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts.



The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

Sharing thoughts on the first half, the same user added, “#Dacoit Adequate 1st Half! The first 30 minutes is flat… however, it picks up well after that with a few well written sequences.”

#Dacoit Adequate 1st Half!



The first 30 minutes is flat with the love story portions being mostly ineffective and an unnecessary song. However, it picks up well after that with a few well written sequences. The editing feels very similar to Adivi Sesh's previous film. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 9, 2026

Another viewer commented, “#Dacoit First Half – Good. Average love story setup. Not out of the box story but well executed… Needs a great second half.”

#Dacoit First Half



Good ????????



- Average Love Story Setup.

- Not out of the box Story but well executed. Majorly setup

- Slick Editing, Good Music & Cinematography.

- Ok Interval.

- Performance ????????



Needs a Great Second Half pic.twitter.com/uIrzlWLwuW — Man of Fiction (@Man_0f_Fiction) April 10, 2026

A third reaction read, “#Dacoit attempts to weave a love story with crime and action… Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances, but the film doesn't reach its full potential.”

#Dacoit attempts to weave a love story rich with deep emotions, all intertwined with crime and action.



Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances, but the film doesn't quite reach its full potential.



The first half itself doesn't quite hit it, but it's still… — The Corner Seat (@The_Cornerseat) April 10, 2026



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One user shared a more positive take, saying, “#Dacoit first half – impactful. A strong love story with outstanding performances… the interval episode is thrilling.”

#Dacoit first half - impactful.



A strong love story with a well-defined conflict and outstanding performances.



The interval episode is thrilling, and the technical standards are top-notch throughout.



Now waiting for an intriguing second half.



Let's Gooo.... pic.twitter.com/RudqTeVTLV — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) April 9, 2026



Another review wrote, “#Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience… great chemistry, strong visuals and a solid climax. Rating: 3/5.”

#DacoitReview#Decoit A perfect mix of emotion and action, #Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience ????



Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur bring life to this intense love story with great chemistry ????



The first half keeps things engaging with a fast-paced screenplay, while the… — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) April 10, 2026



Actor Nani also praised the film, calling it a “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart” and lauding the performances, direction and music. Responding to this, Adivi Sesh thanked him and said the appreciation meant a lot to the team.

True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM!

Just don't miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. ????????@mrunal0801 how beautifully you… — Nani (@NameisNani) April 9, 2026

Hearing only positive reviews everywhere #Dacoit ????

Can't wait to watch this on big screen today ???? — Supreme Rebel ???? (@supremerebel7) April 9, 2026

Here are a few more reviews for the Dacoit movie:

Absolute Cinema ❌

Adivi Sesh Cinema ✅



Mind blowing,Phenomenal & Brilliant is what all I can say after watching the movie @AdiviSesh ????@mrunal0801 omg !! Terrific performance is just a small word you stole the show#MrunalThakur



B.L.O.C.K.B.U.S.T.E.R ????#Dacoit — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagi) April 10, 2026

Telugu filmmakers are honestly the only ones fully tapping into @mrunal0801 's acting range — and that's exactly why I became a fan. She absolutely owned #Dacoit ????



And Adivi Sesh @AdiviSesh — been a fan for a long time, you did your job as always ???? — teluskoni_emchestav (@cheptarasuko) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



A visually stunning film with excellent shot-making ????????



- Beautiful Score, Enjoyed every bit ⭐️

- Top-Tier Performances @mrunal0801



Trust on you is sextupled now @AdiviSesh ????#DacoitReview — VK????????‍♂️ (@vamsixplores) April 10, 2026

Prakash Raj x Anurag Kashyap

Thank You #Dacoit ???? — ijwtai (@ijwtai) April 10, 2026

Love story blended with action

Sesh marks Twists unaai

Mrunal papa chinchesindhi performance

Kannepettaro remix????????????

Weekend ki show eyandi#Dacoit — Balaji Munna ???? (@Balaji_munna) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit's first half has good dramatic moments with editing and music that works well but the setup and the drama in between these moments felt a bit too long and flat mainly due to predictability. — Well, It's Just My Opinion (@WIJMyOpinion) April 10, 2026

Done watching Dacoit. Insane thriller. Adivi Sesh knows how to craft a banger man. Simple story ki twists bhalee pettaru and what a background score assala, tension ni perfect ga hold chesaru. Shot terrifically, slick editing and spectacular acting ????#Dacoit — LoneBatman (@SampathGNV) April 10, 2026

Overall, the film has received appreciation for its technical quality, music, visuals and performances, especially by the lead actors. However, many viewers pointed out that the screenplay feels uneven and the story does not stay strong throughout.

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Dacoit: A Love Story mixes romance, action and revenge. It follows Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, whose life changes after betrayal by Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur, pushing him towards a darker path. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role as a tough police officer.

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