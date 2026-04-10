Jana Nayagan Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya Unite Against Piracy Of Vijay's Film

The leak of high-definition footage from 'Jana Nayagan' has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. This comes at a time when the film is already surrounded by censorship disputes with the Censor Board.

With the strict warning from the production house and cyber complaints from the actor's team, several Tamil film industry stars have now shown support to Vijay and slammed the digital piracy.

Tamil Stars React

Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his social media platform to highlight the importance of the artist's creative works. He wrote, "The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work."

Supporting the production house KVN Productions, he added, "We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema."

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.



Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.



We stand one with KVN… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan also took a strong stand as he wrote, "Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres."

Stressing the damage caused, he said, "Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry."

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.



Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.



Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

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Sivakarthikeyan's movie 'Parasakthi' released on January 10, 2026, a day after the expected release date of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. The two back-to-back releases were highly anticipated as a box office clash was expected between the two.

Khushbu Sundar, an actor-politician, also raised concerns over the issue. Calling it a theft, she wrote, "Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is nothing justified about it. If you truly respect cinema, you will refuse piracy. Period. Stand with creators. Stand with integrity. Stand with hardwork. Stand with entertainment industry. #KillPiracy #savecinema."

Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft.



Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime.



The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 10, 2026

Other stars from the industry, like actor-producer Suriya Sivakumar, GV Prakash Kumar, Sibiraj, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj have also encouraged fans not to watch the leaks.

Director H. Vinoth has also reacted to the situation and called it painful. Meanwhile, the film's production house has issued a public notice giving a stern warning of legal action against those who are involved in circulating the leaks.

ALSO READ | 'Delete It Immediately': Jana Nayagan Producers First Full Statement Amid Leak Row

The leak is particularly more damaging, as it is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before his transition to politics.

Jana Nayagan was initially set to release on January 9, 2026, but due to censorship disputes, it got delayed. With Vijay as the main lead, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and other cast members.

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