Vijay Slams Rivals For Attacking Personal Life; Indirectly Addresses Divorce Rumors

Thalapathy Vijay has indirectly broken his silence regarding long-standing rumors about his marriage. During a rally, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader made pointed remarks that many are interpreting as a subtle confirmation of a separation from his wife, Sangeetha. He also lashed out at political rivals for targeting his private life.

Vijay, who has completely shifted from the entertainment industry to politics recently, addressed a few issues in a public meeting in Palayamkottai. He has a strong political influence as thousands of people were seen cheering for him when he addressed Tirunelveli with, "Greetings to the people of Tirunelveli who live in my heart."

During his campaign, he covered various important topics, ranging from DMK and BJP's alliance to attacks on his personal life.

Thalapathy Vijay On DMK And BJP

Vijay alleged that DMK and BJP were secretly working together as allies. In a verbal attack at DMK, the TVK chief said, "If the DMK had absolute power, they would have created obstacles to stop this programme." The actor-turned politician has also addressed accusations that are halting his political growth.

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Talking about political tactics to destroy his image and create hurdles for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, he said, "Everybody knows about the Karur incident. But they pinned the blame on me. ‘Despite throwing a huge accusation against him, people are standing with him' – what kind of mystery is this, they thought. Since that did not work, they planned to stall Jana Nayagan. They thought I would get disturbed if the film's release was delayed. I need not spell out who was behind this."

Further accusing DMK of creating SOPs only targeting his movie, he added, "'Let's ignore the other parties, let's design conditions solely targeting Vijay. Let's make sure he does not step out or meet people.' – What happened? Even that did not work."

Jana Nayagan is reportedly Vijay's last movie before he fully commits to politics. Initially, it was set to release on Jan. 9; however, due to censorship issues, it was indefinitely postponed.

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Vijay On Personal Life

Without naming specific individuals, the actor expressed his disappointment over opponents targeting his family life to beat him at the political level. He said, "They used the people around me. They waited all these years, and now, just 30 days before the elections, at the right time, they spread a false accusation. You all know what it is."

This statement by Vijay quickly made fans speculate if he was indirectly talking about his wife Sangeetha's allegations.

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married in 1999 and have two children together. However, in December 2025, Sangeetha filed for divorce, accusing the actor of infidelity.

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