Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Coorg Reception Photos Go Viral, Couple Stuns In Traditional Look

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are once again trending online, this time for their stunning reception photos from Coorg that have taken social media by storm. The latest pictures, circulating widely across platforms, capture the couple in a warm and intimate celebration that beautifully blends love with tradition.

The reception was held on April 6 at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu - just a day after Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday. The event was a private affair attended only by close family members and a few friends, making it a deeply personal gathering.

In the now-viral images and videos, Rashmika and Vijay are seen walking hand-in-hand, smiling and soaking in the moment. Their chemistry and comfort with each other have become a major talking point among fans, with many calling the visuals “heartwarming” and “straight out of a film.”

They say you start looking like the person you love. ????✨ Just look at these happy faces. VD is officially picking up Cutu's signature smile. It's the #CutuEffect in full swing. ???????? #RashmikaMandanna #VijayDeverakonda #Virosh pic.twitter.com/d1y3nxA7Un — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) April 7, 2026

Rashmika paid tribute to her roots by opting for a traditional Coorgi drape. She wore a pink and olive-green silk saree, styled in the Kodava manner, where the pleats are tucked at the back and the pallu is brought over the right shoulder.

She completed her look with layered gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, and jhumkas, while her hair was styled in a neat bun adorned with gajra. Her soft, natural makeup added to the elegance of her overall appearance.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Host Private Reception In Coorg On April 6: Videos Go Viral

Vijay, on the other hand, kept it classic yet stylish in a black suit paired with a white shirt. His look, simple and sharp, perfectly complemented Rashmika's traditional attire.

Another highlight from the reception was the décor - minimal yet elegant - with white floral arrangements and soft lighting creating a dreamy backdrop. In some pictures, the couple is seen sharing light moments, including Rashmika adjusting Vijay's hair, adding a candid and affectionate touch.

Rashmika and Vijay had tied the knot earlier on Feb. 26 in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad. Since then, glimpses from their wedding festivities and celebrations have consistently gone viral, with the Coorg reception now becoming the latest fan favourite.

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