Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Host Private Reception In Coorg On April 6: Videos Go Viral

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a beautiful glimpse into their personal lives as they hosted a private reception in Coorg (Kodagu district), Karnataka, on April 6. Held at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, the reception was a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends of the Mandanna family. The event was hoted after Rashmika's 30th birthday, making it a special occasion. Instead of a grand public celebration, the couple chose to mark the moment in a place deeply connected to Rashmika's roots, adding an emotional value to the gathering.

What stood out the most was Rashmika's traditional look. Rashmika paid tribute to her Kodava roots by wearing a stunning pink and olive green silk saree draped in the iconic Coorgi (Kodava) style. Unlike conventional drapes, the Kodava style features pleats tucked at the back and the pallu elegantly pinned over the right shoulder—adding a distinctive cultural touch. Vijay complemented her look in a sharp black blazer paired with a white shirt and trousers, striking a perfect balance between tradition and modern elegance.



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Videos from the reception quickly went viral online, especially one showing the couple walking in together, holding hands, with their families walking alongside. The choice of Coorg for the reception wasn't random as Rashmika holds strong ties to the region. Reports suggest that the couple, along with Vijay's parents, had travelled to Coorg a couple of days earlier to celebrate her birthday and prepare for the reception.

On Feb. 26, Rashmika and Vijay got married in Udaipur in a grand ceremony that lasted three days. The wedding included multiple functions like haldi and sangeet, along with rituals from both Telugu and Kodava traditions. They later hosted a large reception in Hyderabad for friends from the film industry, political circles, and business community, and even arranged a special meet with fans.

Despite their busy schedules, the two have now returned to work. They are currently collaborating on their upcoming film Ranabaali, which is expected to release on Sept. 11.

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