Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Overtakes Baahubali 2, Now Eyes Pushpa 2 At No. 1 Spot

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has pulled off what once seemed impossible—overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India and claiming the No. 2 spot among the highest-grossing Indian films. Now, all eyes are on the final milestone: Pushpa 2: The Rule.

After around 20 days, Dhurandhar 2 stands at approximately Rs 1,033 crore India net, surpassing Baahubali 2's Rs 1,030 crore benchmark. Globally, it has crossed Rs 1,600 crore, making it the second-highest worldwide grosser among Indian films, just behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore). With a budget of Rs 225 crore, the film has already delivered a staggering return on investment, making it one of the most profitable blockbusters ever.

Its journey has been nothing short of explosive. The film opened big, collecting over Rs 670 crore in its extended first week, followed by Rs 260+ crore by week two. Even in the third week, it continues to hold strong, with daily collections in the Rs 20–30 crore range. On Day 18 alone, it earned close to Rs 30 crore, showing sustained momentum.

However, Pushpa 2 still leads comfortably with Rs 1,234 crore in India net. One key difference lies in regional strength—while Dhurandhar 2 has dominated the Hindi belt (Rs 9.50+ crore), Pushpa 2 combined massive Hindi earnings with a huge contribution from South markets, giving it a wider base.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Slows Down, Mints This Amount

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 held its record for nine years due to its universal appeal, grand storytelling, and emotional connect across languages. It set the benchmark for pan-India cinema long before it became a trend.

So, Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Working?

Strong word-of-mouth, repeat value, and Ranveer Singh's high-energy, career-defining performance have played a huge role. Add to that its mass appeal, viral dialogues, festive release timing, and wide dubbed reach—it has clicked across audiences.

Here's how the current Top Indian Net Box Office Rankings stand:

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1234 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Rs 1033+ crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1030 crore

KGF Chapter 2 – Rs 859 crore

Dhurandhar – Rs 840+ crore

RRR – Rs 782 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs 646 crore

Jawan – Rs 640 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 – Rs 622 crore

Chhaava – Rs 601 crore

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Birthday: Arya To Pushpa — 10 Characters That Define His Journey As Actor

With just around Rs 200 crore separating it from the top spot, Dhurandhar 2 is in striking distance. Whether it can take the No. 1 spot now depends on one thing—how long it can keep this strong run going.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.