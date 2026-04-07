Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Slows Down, Mints This Amount

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has moved into its third week, with collections and occupancy showing a clear decline, particularly during weekdays. On Day 20 (April 7), the film has collected around Rs 4.74 crore, taking its total India net to Rs 1,028.51 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,231.31 crore according to Sacnilk report. The film is currently running in 8,227 shows across the country.

The film had a thunderous start, with Day 0 at Rs 43 crore and a massive opening day of Rs 102.55 crore. It peaked during its first weekend, with Day 4 (Sunday) recording its highest single-day collection at Rs 114.85 crore and also the highest occupancy of 76.1%. The first week alone contributed a huge Rs 674.17 crore, driven by strong word of mouth and high footfall.

The second week saw a natural drop but remained steady, collecting Rs 263.65 crore. Weekend spikes continued, with Day 11 (second Sunday) earning Rs 68.10 crore. However, weekday dips became visible, especially from Day 12 onwards. The third week has shown a sharper fall, with Day 19 (third Monday) at Rs 10 crore and Day 20 dropping further to Rs 4.74 crore, marking one of the lowest daily collections so far.

Occupancy trends also reflect this slowdown. On Day 20, overall Hindi occupancy stands at around 9.85%, with morning shows at 9.85% and afternoon slightly better at 16.08%. This is a significant drop compared to the early days. The lowest occupancy of the run is now being seen in the third week, while the highest remained in the opening weekend.

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Region-wise, major centres like NCR and Mumbai are holding at around 12% occupancy, while cities like Jaipur are slightly better at 15%. Ahmedabad and Surat are on the lower side with 6% and 4% respectively. Chennai has shown relatively stronger numbers at 16% in Hindi and up to 20% in Tamil screenings.

In South markets, the film is seeing limited but steady traction. On Day 20, Telugu collections stand at Rs 0.12 crore with around 18% occupancy, while Tamil has Rs 0.07 crore with 16% occupancy. The Hindi language scored high at Rs 4.55 crore collection with 13% occupancy for 7,726 shows.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2's strong weekend performance and massive opening momentum have ensured its entry into the Rs 1000 crore club. Its consistent run, large-scale appeal, and action-packed narrative continue to draw audiences, especially during weekends.

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