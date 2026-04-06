Paresh Rawal Calls Dhurandhar A 'Saga', Says He Wishes He Was Part Of The Films

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been enjoying its massive theatrical success at the box office. With an unstoppable craze, there are new headlines surrounding the movie. Amid the hype, actor Paresh Rawal has praised the movie and referred to it as a 'saga'.

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has been dominating the box office. With multiple Indian celebrities praising the movie, Rawal has now opened up on it. Speaking to PTI about Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rawal said, "Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, vapas dekhne jaana hai. (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again.")

He also expressed his desire of being a part of the film as he said, "Mujhe hona chahiye tha is mein. (I should have been a part of the film.”)

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Adding on to the praise, Rawal mentioned, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi main pehli baar mujhe laga main hota is mein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt that it would have been fun if I had been in it)."

Rawal had previously played the role of NSA Govind Bhardwaj, based on actual NSA Ajit Doval in URI: The Surgical Strike. However, in Dhurandhar, R. Madhavan took up the role based on Doval. Talking about the same role played by two different actors, Rawal said, "Ek hi kirdar ke do pehlu dekhne ko milte hain aapko, toh achha hi hai. (It's great to see two sides of the same character.”)

He also added on to say, "Maine mazaaki andaaz me bola Aditya mujhe dekhne ke baad pata chala ki Doval sahab ke twin brother hai. Ek mere jaise dikhta hai aur ek Madhavan jaise dikhta hai. (I jokingly told Aditya (Dhar) that after watching the film, I realised Doval Sahab has twin brothers; one looks like me, and the other looks like Madhavan!)."

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Rawal previously addressed the comparison between him and Madhavan. A fan had posted an image of Rawal saying, "You might have just won us the war, son". The user wrote, "I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn't show him smoke in the film."

Reacting to it, Rawal had reposted it and jokingly replied by saying, "Yes didn't smoke but only broke the phones."

Currently, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed Rs 1,600 crore in terms of worldwide gross collection. The Indian gross collections also stood strong at a whopping Rs 1,200 crore in just three weeks of its release.

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