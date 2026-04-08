Matthew Perry's Stepmother Urges Maximum Sentence For Woman Who Supplied Drugs Leading To Actor's Death

Nearly two years after the death of Matthew Perry, his stepmother Debbie Perry has made a powerful appeal in court, asking for the harshest possible punishment for Jasveen Sangha, the woman accused of supplying the drugs that led to the actor's death.

In a victim impact statement submitted on April 7, Debbie spoke about the deep and lasting pain caused by Perry's passing. Addressing Sangha directly, she said, “There is no joy… No light in the window. They won't be back. You caused this.” She added, “You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people. Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours.”

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Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, died on Oct. 28, 2023 at the age of 54. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine.

According to investigators, Jasveen Sangha, often referred to by prosecutors as the “Ketamine Queen”, was part of a chain that supplied the drug to Perry. Reports stated that an acquaintance, Erik Fleming, obtained around 50 vials of ketamine from Sangha.

These were then passed to Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who later admitted to injecting the actor with the drug. Court documents allege that three injections in October 2023 ultimately led to Perry's death.

Sangha was arrested in August 2024 and later pleaded guilty in 2025 to charges including operating a drug-involved premises and distributing ketamine that resulted in death or serious harm. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8, 2026.

Authorities also revealed that after Perry's death, Sangha allegedly contacted Fleming in an attempt to distance herself from the case. The two reportedly deleted their messages, raising further questions about efforts to cover up their involvement.

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In a statement from jail, Sangha admitted her role in the tragedy, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions… There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew's family.” She acknowledged that her actions were “reckless, dangerous and wrong” and said she is ready to face the consequences.

For Perry's family - and millions of fans who grew up watching him - the loss still feels deeply personal, a reminder that his absence is something no verdict can truly heal.

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