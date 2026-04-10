Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil Weekend OTT Releases: Nilave, Thaai Kizhavi, Haal & More To Watch

Get ready for a binge-watching weekend! As the second week of April unfolds, India's OTT platforms are absolutely buzzing with an exciting array of new releases. Viewers can dive into a diverse selection of Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films and series. From heartwarming romances to captivating musical dramas and thrilling comedies, there's truly something for every mood. This curated list ensures you won't miss out on the freshest content available to stream right now, making your weekend entertainment plans sorted.

Nilave

Genre: Musical Romance

Nilave is a Telugu-language romance drama starring newcomers Sowmith Poladi and Shreyasi Sen. The story is about a lonely assistant cinematographer, Arjun, who seeks love. However, with no hope of finding love, he gets depressed. One day, he locks eyes with a girl named Athithi and instantly falls in love. While both of them get close as they get to know each other, Athithi becomes hesitant. As reasons are uncovered, the two navigate through their emotional lives.

Streaming On: ETV Win since April 9, 2026

Language: Telugu

Thaai Kizhavi

Genre: Rural Comedy/ Drama

Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil-language comedy starring Radikaa Sarathkumar. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is set against a rural backdrop and follows the life of Pavunuthaayi. Unlike a typical grandmother, she is a sharp, fiercely confident businesswoman who commands respect while managing a money-lending business in her village.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from April 10, 2026

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam

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Naangal

Genre: Family Drama

Directed by Avinash Prakash, Naangal is a Tamil-language drama that explores the power of sibling bonds in the face of trauma caused by an absent mother and a strict father. The film features Abdul Rafe, Mithun, Nithin Dinesh, and Rithik Mohan, who deliver intense performances in this emotional tale.

Streaming On: Sun NXT from April 10, 2026

Language: Tamil

Kaakee Circus

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Kaakee Circus is a Tamil comedy-thriller starring Subash Selvam, Munishkanth, and Rajesh Madhavan. It is a cop vs sillarai thirudan (small-time thief) saga, which follows a petty thief who bizarrely breaks into a jail to rob a temple donation box. This unconventional event spirals into a chaotic, hilarious cat-and-mouse chase.

Streaming On: ZEE5 from April 10, 2026

Language: Tamil

Haal

Genre: Musical Romance

Released on Christmas 2025, Haal is a Malayalam musical romance starring Shane Nigam as Asif Kadalundi and Sakshi Vaidya as Mariya Fernandez. Directed by Veeraa, the film follows two lovers from completely different social and religious backgrounds. As they battle family expectations, their emotional journey is told through a powerful musical narrative.

Streaming On: Sun NXT and Manorama MAX from April 10, 2026

Language: Malayalam

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Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Genre: Horror Comedy

Directed by Raajesh Mohan, this Malayalam horror-comedy follows three hostel students troubled by supernatural events. While the locals blame the nearby cemetery for the hauntings, the boys discover the eerie energy actually originates from within their own hostel. The revelation leads to a series of chaotic, comic, and spooky encounters.

Streaming On: Sun NXT from April 10, 2026

Language: Malayalam

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