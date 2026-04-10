Did Vivek Sinha Receive Rs 1 Crore For Dhurandhar? Actor Breaks Silence Amid Rumours

Actor Vivek Sinha, who portrayed hijacker Zahoor Mistry in both parts of Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, has finally addressed the viral speculation surrounding his reported ₹1 crore paycheck.

Sinha's portrayal of Zahoor Mistry drew significant attention after one of his dialogues went viral on social media. While the performance sparked widespread discussion, it also attracted criticism and backlash from sections of the audience.

However, in an Instagram post, he posted a picture of himself and wrote the caption, "My name is Vivek Sinha, I am not a terrorist."

Following reports claiming he received about Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore for his role, Sinha took to social media to set the record straight. In an Instagram video posted by the actor, he addressed the viral format of paychecks received by Dhurandhar actors. He said, "Usme Ranveer Singh hai, Madhavan hai, Arjun Rampal hai, sabh bade bade actor hai. uske andar mai bhi hun." (There are Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, all big actors. I am also in it.)

Talking about the figures he came across online, Vivek said, "jisme likha hai ki Vivek Sinha k Dhurandhar karne ke Rs 80 lakh mile. Kisi ne likha shayad Rs 60 lakh mile ya kisi ne shayad Rs 1 crore bhi likha hai." (So it is written that Vivek Sena got 80 lakhs to do Dhurandhar. Someone has written that he got 60 lakhs. Or someone has written 1 crore.)

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Addressing the claims, he said, "Bhai, itna paisa nahi mila hai kasam se! arey bhai mat karo ye sabh, mat daalo." (I swear I didn't get that much money. Don't do all this.)

He further said that due to the viral rumors of his massive paycheck, he has constantly been getting messages from people asking for help regarding their problems. Replying to these, he also said, "Bhai! Paisa de toh du mai. Lekin mere paas ho toh!" (Brother, I will give you money, but if I have it.)

He mentioned, "Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila, acha paisa mila. Jo expected amount tha woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila hai bhai, aur joh paisa mila tha khatam ho chuka hai. Bombay mein rehta hoon bhai, aur bahot kharche hai Bombay mein. Toh saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai, Dhurandhar wala." (I got money from Durandhar. I got good money, I mean, I got a respectable amount, but I didn't get that much money, and the money I got is over. I live in Mumbai, and I have a lot of expenses. So all the money is over.)

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has completed three weeks at the box office. However, the hype surrounding it has not stopped yet. With 23 days of its theatrical run, the movie has currently collected a total domestic gross of Rs 1,258.73 crore. Meanwhile, the total India net collections are valued at Rs 1,051.39 crore.

With a strong response from the overseas market, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected a total worldwide gross of Rs 1,661.23 crore.

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