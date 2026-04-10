K-Drama Star Woo Do-hwan Thanks Indian Fans For Loving Bloodhounds, Hints At Season 3 — Check Details

The connection between K-dramas and the Indian audience continues to become stronger, as the Bloodhounds lead actor Woo Do-hwan expressed his gratitude toward his growing Indian fan base.

The action-thriller boxing drama Bloodhounds, whose season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, has become a franchise of its own among the Indian audience. With the release of the second season on April 3, 2026, the show quickly entered the top 5 shows in India on Netflix.

Bloodhounds season 1 was released in 2023, which showed a high-octane action drama perfectly blending bromance and intense boxing. Following the spectacular response from the first season, season 2 became a highly anticipated show in India.

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Addressing all the love and support given to the show by the Indian fans, actor Woo Do-hwan, in an interview with PTI, said, "A huge thank you to everyone out there in India for all of the love and support for 'Bloodhounds'. I know that it's not easy to show so much love and support for seasons one and two."

Calling the project fun, he also mentioned, "It is all thanks to your support and love that we were able to create something that's so fun and also something that we are so proud of."

In the same interview, Woo Do-hwan hinted at a possible season 3 of Bloodhounds. While he did not directly confirm, he said, "If you show as much love as you did for seasons one and two, then I can have my hopes up a little bit, maybe we can do a season three."

VIDEO | South Korean star Woo Do-hwan, who stars as boxer Kim Gun-woo in Netflix's popular drama "Bloodhounds", thanked fans in India for their love and support for the second season.



“A huge thank you to everyone out there in India for all of the love and support for… pic.twitter.com/9OZsUcxKjt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2026

As reported by Korea Times, the actor had recently said, "I wonder now if I could ever deliver action this intense without 'Bloodhounds.' Ending it at Season 2 would feel too soon. I want to take this story as far as X-Men Wolverine's endless saga — the possibilities feel infinite."

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Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds revolves around the story of two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, played by Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, respectively. With the developing bromance between the two, they fight against injustice. What starts with money lending from a loan shark eventually turns into a psychological and physical war. With the help of a former loan shark, the two boxers fight against the main villain, Smile Capital.

The second season brings a new villain, further intensifying the stakes of the thriller show. Baek-jeong, played by the K-pop singer Rain (Jung Ji-hoon), operates illegal boxing rings and is viciously hungry for money.

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