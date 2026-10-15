Jailer 2 X Review: Fans Hail Rajinikanth's Swag, 'Banger' First Half And Action, Climax Draws Flak

Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has sparked buzz among fans, with viewers taking to X to share their views on the superstar's performance, action sequences and story.

Has the sequel lived up to expectations? Here's what viewers are saying.

X Reactions For Jailer 2

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Jailer 2 has received positive reactions on X, with fans praising Rajinikanth's screen presence, comedy, action and interval block. Many called the first half a “complete entertainer” and praised Anirudh's music, the cameos and climax, with some saying the sequel is better than the original.

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While Jailer 2 has received plenty of positive reactions on X, not all viewers were impressed. Some viewers criticised Jailer 2 for its slow second half, confusing storyline, lengthy runtime and weak climax, with one calling it a “one-time watch”.

All About Jailer 2

In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who returns to action when a powerful criminal network threatens his family. The film continues the story of the 2023 hit and sees Tiger face a new set of challenges.

Nelson Dilipkumar has returned as director and writer, with Kalanithi Maran producing the film under Sun Pictures. The music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who reprise their roles from the first film. Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty are also part of the ensemble.

The action sequel arrived in cinemas on October 15, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate and a runtime of approximately 165 minutes.

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