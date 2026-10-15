Jailer 2 X Review: Fans Hail Rajinikanth's Swag, 'Banger' First Half And Action, Climax Draws Flak

Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has sparked buzz among fans, with viewers taking to X to share their views on the superstar's performance, action sequences and story.
Has the sequel lived up to expectations? Here's what viewers are saying.
X Reactions For Jailer 2
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Jailer 2 has received positive reactions on X, with fans praising Rajinikanth's screen presence, comedy, action and interval block. Many called the first half a “complete entertainer” and praised Anirudh's music, the cameos and climax, with some saying the sequel is better than the original.
Jailer 2 First Half 🔥 A complete entertainer packed with comedy, insane aura farming, and a BANGER interval! The cameos blend perfectly with the narrative, elevating the entertainment factor to another level. Pure mass madness! 💥🔥@Nelsondilpkumar 🫡 #Jailer2— తిలక్ సాయి 🗽 (@ThilakDhanush8) October 15, 2026
JAILER 2 Rajini screen presence is on another level! 💥 The interval block is 🔥, and the mass elevation scenes are pure goosebumps! A solid commercial first half .The second half feels a little slow in parts, but the banger climax makes it worth the wait! 💣 #Jailer2— மெட்ராஸ்காரன்🧢 (@Shamioffl) October 15, 2026
@Sugumar_Tweetz 4.5/5 , IMO better than Jailer 2, sureshot Blockbuster.— Mohan Kannan (@mohan7240) October 15, 2026
I was thinking how will Nelson manage to give the interval block as good as Jailer. But jailer 2 interval block exceeded my expectations! Aniyaayathukku oru mass scene adhu! #jailer2— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔹𝕠𝕙𝕣𝕒 𝕄𝔻. 𝔸𝕀ℝ𝔻 (@Vasheegaran) October 15, 2026
What clean post production looks like, how a top hero film's production quality should be… The Telugu film industry should learn from JAILER 2. Anirudh‘s BGM, Vijay Kannan‘s cinematography , Location and Sets are solid Release ki 2 days mundhu kuda okati rendu reels ki work chese irresponsible, ignorant directors, executive producers should learn #Jailer2— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) October 15, 2026
#Jailer2 Jailer 2 >>>>>>> Jailer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Just for 1st half...... We can seee the movie N number of times....— 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 | இராக்கேஷ் (@k_rakesh_tamil) October 15, 2026
Super Star Rajnikant JAILER 2 🔥💀 must watch in cinema halls #Jailer2 #Rajinikanth #HrithikRoshan https://t.co/ykSVUmNRyX— Rolexx. OG 👑 (@Kig__x76331) October 15, 2026
JAILER-2 (First half Review) Opens with a banger Superstar title card 🔥👌🏻 @Nelsondilpkumar's usual dark humor & one liners works big time. 🤣👍🏻 Story begins exactly where the Part-1 ends. Nice clutch throughout the 1st half. 2-3 Mass VERA MAARI elevations for Superstar & the story slightly deviates whenever the villain arc comes into the play. Bridge scene - Tea shop scene & INTERVAL 💥 worth your ticket money! SUPER aana first half with STAR cameos loading in the second half…!— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 brings Thalaivar's trademark mass, Anirudh's electrifying music, and Nelson's signature style all under one roof. The Jailer universe keeps getting bigger, with more stars joining the celebration. Vera level! 🔥 🎬 #Jailer2 #Thalaivar #Anirudh #NelsonDilिपkumar— Krish Srinivasa | AI for Operations (@tweetsrk) October 15, 2026
Industry Hit💥💥💥💥💥💥 JAILER 2 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 1000CR 🎯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ONE SUN ☀️ ONE MOON 🌙 AND ONE ⭐ @rajinikanth 🦖 #Jailer2oct15 #jailer2ticketbooking #Jailer2 #Rajinikanth https://t.co/hEGjRMkHBL— SHAIK MAJAHAR (@SHAIKMAJAHAR6) October 15, 2026
@Karthikravivarm @Saattaidurai Bro, Jailer 2 semmma FUN bro! Nelson made it! Anirudh magic! Thalaivar SWAG even in 75! Worth watch movie! Jollly yaaa paakkalaam bro!— நைச்சலேகி..! பேதி_பெல் 🔔 (@kaleesigeek4) October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 Seeing FDFS since Thalpathi and going on , Thx Thalaiva Part 2 curse broken Only Rajini can break the barriers Thalaivar Nirandharam First half 4/5 Second half 3.5/5 Overall : 3.75/5 , #jailer #superstar @Nelsondilpkumar @rajinikanth @sunpictures https://t.co/DlbMYP8ozJ— Shaali (@shaali33) October 15, 2026
🎬 Movie Review: #Jailer2 (Tamil) - Theater 🎫 Jailer 2 is an absolute winner and one of the best commercial entertainers in recent times 🏆! The first half started off on a super entertaining note. The comedy had me laughing out loud and the mass scenes were ultimate! The BGM and songs were goosebumps-worthy. The interval block was a blast! The second half had brilliant action and a spectacular climax! I loved all of the cameos, especially Mohanlal's and Hrithik Roshan's. I left the theater completely satisfied from a fully-packed mass entertainer! 🎞️ Plot: 4/5 🎭 Acting: 4/5 🎬 Directing: 4/5 🎵 Music/BGM: 4/5 🎥 Visuals: 4/5 Overall Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5)— Movie Raja (@themovieraja) October 15, 2026
Rewatch Value 🔥. This is what determines the final collection. Jailer 2 has insane rewatch value— AD (@cricadharsh) October 15, 2026
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While Jailer 2 has received plenty of positive reactions on X, not all viewers were impressed. Some viewers criticised Jailer 2 for its slow second half, confusing storyline, lengthy runtime and weak climax, with one calling it a “one-time watch”.
@jerinGeorgekut2 1st half super 2nd half lags a bit but catches mass towards end. For me Jailer 2 better than Jailer 1— Mohan Kannan (@mohan7240) October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 - First half started slow but eventually picked up pace. The typical Nelson–Anirudh–Yogi Babu magical combo worked its charm and made things entertaining. Second half - DISASTER! Every 15 minutes, a new villain is introduced for no apparent reason, and why they're even there is anyone's guess! Every character feels forced, and the story keeps going around in circles with no real direction. Started with some promise, but completely lost the plot in the second half. Just a one-time watch! ⭐️⭐️ ⭐ 2.5/5— Priya (@PpdThiagu) October 15, 2026
#Jailer2 Premiere Show @rajinikanth's performance is 🔥 Gd story, avg scrn play, mass action sequences, & excellent DOP. @anirudhofficial's songs ok but the BGM is 💣 1st hlf is gd, 2nd hlf is below avg Lengthy runtime, weak climax👎 Overall: Below Average ⭐ 2.5/5 @sunpictures https://t.co/d9dMr03m5o— Prithvi (@YoursPrithivi) October 14, 2026
All About Jailer 2
In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who returns to action when a powerful criminal network threatens his family. The film continues the story of the 2023 hit and sees Tiger face a new set of challenges.
Nelson Dilipkumar has returned as director and writer, with Kalanithi Maran producing the film under Sun Pictures. The music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who reprise their roles from the first film. Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty are also part of the ensemble.
The action sequel arrived in cinemas on October 15, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate and a runtime of approximately 165 minutes.
ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Star Salaries: Who Gets Paid The Most? Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan's Fees Explored
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