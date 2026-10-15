Jailer 2 Fever Grips Dubai: Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate At 2:30 AM; Giant Cut-Outs Erected In Salem | Video

Fan frenzy took over theatres and streets as Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released worldwide on October 15, 2026. From giant cut-outs and firecrackers to temple prayers and packed shows, fans across India and overseas went all out to celebrate the superstar's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Fans Celebrate Jailer 2 Across Cities

Jailer 2 celebrations took place across Chennai, Bengaluru, Salem, Palakkad, Dubai and Canada, with fans gathering for special shows and grand events to mark the film's release. Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens witnessed long queues and housefull boards as fans flocked to catch the opening shows.

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In Attur town of Salem district, Tamil Nadu, fans put up a 30-foot cut-out of Rajinikanth outside a theatre. They used a crane to place a huge garland around it, performed a traditional milk abhishekam and burst firecrackers to celebrate the release.

Along with theatre celebrations, fans performed special prayers for the film's success and Rajinikanth's health. Speaking to PTI Videos, Chennai fan Ravi said he had watched Rajinikanth's films since childhood and hoped Jailer 2 would surpass the original. Raj Choksi travelled from Ahmedabad to watch the film, calling Rajinikanth a living legend. Another fan, Kutti Chandran from Chepauk, predicted that Jailer 2 could earn Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The first film reportedly collected more than Rs 600 crore globally.

In Madurai, devotees performed rituals at the Veyil Vandha Amman Temple, while fans in Tiruchirappalli created rangolis, lit lamps and held special pujas. A Navaratri Kolu featuring over 230 characters from Rajinikanth's films was also created at Rajini Temple.

Meanwhile, his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner at Chennai's Kashi Theatre and danced with fans to a song from the first Jailer, ANI reported.

Dubai Celebrations Begin In The Early Hours

Dubai also joined the Jailer 2 celebrations, with Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fan associations organising special events and screenings at VOX Cinemas, Star Cinemas and Star Galleria Cinemas. Festivities began as early as 2:30 am local time, while Phars Film UAE held ticket contests and merchandise giveaways ahead of the release.

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Anirudh's Special Tribute

Ahead of the release, composer of the film Anirudh Ravichander paid tribute to Rajinikanth's enduring legacy in a social media post.

“For generations, he has given us happiness, laughter, goosebumps and memories for a lifetime,” Anirudh wrote, reflecting on the actor's 51-year journey in cinema. He added that audiences would once again gather as the lights dimmed and screens illuminated for the superstar.

With Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Suraj Venjaramoodu joining the cast, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 has opened amid huge fan excitement. The film now faces high expectations as fans wait to see if Rajinikanth's latest outing can repeat the box-office success of its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Hits 1 Million Pre-Sale Tickets On BookMyShow, Sets New Milestone: Report

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