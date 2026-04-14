Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 4th Anniversary: Snow, Skiing And Alpaca Dates In Austria

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their fourth wedding anniversary on April 14, with a serene and intimate family getaway in the snow-covered Austrian Alps. Choosing to celebrate away from the spotlight, the couple spent quality time together along with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, soaking in the peaceful mountain surroundings.

Alia shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, posting a series of pictures and videos that captured candid moments from the trip. The visuals showcased breathtaking snow-clad landscapes, skiing sessions, and relaxed walks through the scenic village of Lech. In one of the highlights, the couple is seen enjoying hot beverages while taking in the tranquil views, while another heart-warming moment shows Ranbir bonding with Raha as they feed alpacas.

The post offered a rare peek into their family life, filled with simple joys and quiet moments. Alia accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt caption that reflected on their journey together. “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking… we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short… Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” she wrote.

Here's Alia's Post:

The couple's anniversary also drew warm wishes from family members and fans alike. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Happy anniversary, sweethearts.”

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, posted a special note calling them her “heartbeats,” while his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also extended her love and blessings.

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Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple chose to keep their wedding simple and meaningful, exchanging vows at a place that held special memories for them.

On the professional front, both actors have an exciting lineup ahead. Alia will next be seen in Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe, alongside Sharvari. Ranbir, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of Ramayana: Part 1. The two will also share screen space in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Four years into their marriage, Alia and Ranbir's anniversary celebration reflected their bond—simple, warm, and centered around spending quality time together as a family.

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