India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha Over Viral 'Man-Hater' Comment, Says 'Be Kind To Her'

Comedian Samay Raina has spoken in support of India's Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha, who has been facing heavy trolling over her controversial remarks on the show.

Raina reminded viewers that there is a real person behind the viral clips and asked them to show kindness instead of hate.

Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha

Sharing a series of Instagram Stories, Raina reacted to the memes and criticism directed at Sakshi after the latest episode.

"There are a lot of memes about 'man-hater' Sakshi Jha. But I have one request for my 'mens'... just be kind to her”, adding that while memes are fine, people should remember "there is a human being at the receiving end."

He said contestants come to India's Got Latent to express themselves freely and that performing on stage is not easy. While he had no issue with people making jokes, he asked them not to cross the line.

Raina added that the latest episode would not have been the same without Sakshi and encouraged people to send her love instead of hate. He also tagged her on Instagram and wrote, "Sending you lots of love from 'mens'."

He also urged viewers to send Sakshi love instead of hate, saying it would show her that "'mens' are amazing people too."

Why Is Sakshi Jha Facing Backlash?

Sakshi Jha, a Bihar-based teacher and content creator, went viral on India's Got Latent Season 2 after calling herself "a man-hater."

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During her audition, she said she hated her father, grandfather and brother, describing her feelings as the result of "generational trauma." She also said one of her life goals was "to get drunk and beat my husband with a belt."

The remarks sparked widespread backlash, while she became the first contestant of the season to receive zero points from every judge.

The controversy escalated further after recent reports claimed she had been suspended from her teaching job in Bihar. However, neither the Bihar government, the state's education department nor her school has officially confirmed the reported action.

India's Got Latent Season 2

Hosted by Samay Raina, India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026. The show has been making headlines for its bold contestants, unscripted interactions and viral moments.

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