Hulk Hogan: Real American — Netflix Documentary Trailer Shows Unfiltered Glimpse Into WWE Icon's Life

The wrestling world is set to see its favorite and most famous icon, Hulk Hogan for one last time. Netflix has announced an 'unfiltered' documentary, 'Hulk Hogan: Real American', that will start premiering on April 22, 2026.

As per reports, the documentary is a four-episode limited series on Netflix. It will take the audience into the unfiltered life of the wrestler and his journey throughout. Produced by Words+Pictures in association with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the documentary trailer showed clips of his home footage, his iconic career moments, and the highlight, his last interview.

The main purpose behind this is to show the real life of Terry Gene Bollea, whom the world saw as 'Hulk Hogan' for decades.

What makes this documentary special for WWE fans is its inclusion of Hogan's final recorded thoughts and interviews. In the trailer, Hogan addresses his critics directly, as he says, "Some people hate me, but after I am gone, I think people don't know the truth; who was this guy, really?”

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The trailer opens with old footage of the WWE ring with a voice saying, "The immortal, Hulk Hogan!" The scenes show multiple fans cheering for him and doing his iconic signature pose of raising one hand towards the audience and one fist near his ear.

The trailer shows the dark side of what Hulk Hogan was perceived as. The scene opens up with, "Most of us think of Hulk Hogan as the king of the ring. But was there a sinister side to his success? What Hogan preaches is apparently not what he practices."

The following scene shows Hulk Hogan addressing it as he says, "I was out pretty hard partying. Maybe I was drunk, maybe I was high, I don't know what to tell you."

As the trailer goes on, Hulk Hogan's love life is spotlighted with Linda Hogan taking the mic. Showing old footage of the two, Linda said, "We didn't speak to each other anymore, but I realized, 'I still love him'."

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Another scene shows the visual difference between Hulk Hogan and Terry Bollea as he says, "Terry Bollea was just a human being. But when I was in that ring, brother, I was Hulk Hogan."

The trailer closes with a chilling line as you can hear Terry saying, "I can't predict it what the final act of the story will be. But the legend of Hulk Hogan live forever." [sic]

Terry Gene Bollea, professionally known as Hulk Hogan, was an iconic American wrestler who earned numerous championships throughout his career. At the age of 71, he passed away in Florida on July 24, 2025, reportedly due to a heart attack.

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