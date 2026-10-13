How Do Bengaluru’s Rich Live? Reddit Post Sparks Debate As Users Say Money Solves Everything

A Reddit post uploaded on Sunday on the platform's Bengaluru community thread, has sparked a debate among netizens about how do wealthy people in Bengaluru live, what do they do and what does their lifestyle look like, with users sharing anecdotes about expensive cars, international holidays, high value property and the advantages to having enough money to solve everyday problems.

The discussion on the r/Bengaluru subreddit features personal accounts from people who claim to have encountered wealthy individuals through their work, friendships and social circles.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Turns 84: Inside Big B's Staggering Rs 4,000 Crore Fortune

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Original Reddit Post

According to the Reddit thread titled "How do the rich of Bengaluru live?", a person asked whether users knew wealthy people personally, including friends or people they worked for, and wanted to understand their lifestyles and occupations.

The question prompted users to discuss how affluent people spend their money, whether they openly display their wealth, and how financial privilege changes their everyday experience. The conversation also expanded beyond luxury consumption into a broader debate about whether money can resolve most of life's practical difficulties.

Bengaluru's Rich: Luxury Cars

One Reddit user claimed to work for an individual whose wealth exceeded Rs 1,000 crore. According to the commenter, the person had only recently purchased a Mercedes Benz SUV and had previously travelled in Toyota Innova or Fortuner vehicles. The user added that a new employee had mistaken the wealthy individual for a supervisor because of his clothing.

Another commenter claimed that a friend with wealth worth Rs 200 crore owned an Isuzu truck rather than a conventional luxury car.

These anecdotes prompted a discussion about understated wealth, with users suggesting that some affluent individuals prefer practical purchases over flashy displays of their financial status.

Holidays, Jewellery and Luxury Spending

The conversation also featured claims about lavish spending on international travel, jewellery and premium brands.

Another widely discussed comment described a Telugu couple whom the Reddit user said their wife followed online. The commenter claimed that the couple lived in a gated residential community in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwar Nagar (RR Nagar), travelled internationally and spent approximately Rs 40-50 lakh on a single international trip. The user also described their purchases of gold jewellery and expensive brands.

In an edit to the comment, the user identified the vlogger as Juhith Reddy and suggested that the couple had links to the real-estate business.

However, the reported travel expenditure and details of the couple's finances were not independently verified. The discussion also included users questioning aspects of the residential community described in the comment.

'Money Solves Everything'

Beyond luxury consumption, the thread turned into a wider debate about whether money can resolve most of life's problems.

Some users argued that people who dismiss the importance of money may underestimate the opportunities and security it can provide. Financial resources can make it easier to afford better housing, travel, healthcare and other services, while also providing a cushion against unexpected expenses.

However, another commenter, who identified themselves as a brain surgeon, pointed to serious illnesses such as glioblastoma which can destroy lives regardless of a patient's bank balance. The user urged people to appreciate what they have because some medical outcomes cannot necessarily be changed by wealth.

The exchange highlighted differing perspectives on financial privilege, with users discussing both practical advantages of money and its limitations. The central disagreement highlighted was that money can provide access to better options and resources but it cannot guarantee health, happiness or freedom from every hardship.

Corruption Allegations

Some commenters made allegations against individuals they claimed had accumulated substantial wealth. These allegations were not supported by independently verified information.

A Reddit user claimed that an unnamed individual, who worked in Bengaluru's sewage department, possessed undisclosed property and businesses connected to money laundering. The user further alleged that the individual could evade scrutiny through payments to vigilance officials.

Another commenter described a separate alleged case involving an electrical inspector who had reportedly built multiple houses for himself and his family members.

Wealth Is Not Equal To Generosity

Some commenters also described wealthy acquaintances as reluctant to spend money on everyday shared expenses, even when they owned expensive phones, cars or other possessions.

One user recounted an experience with a wealthy friend who allegedly avoided paying for group outings by claiming not to have a wallet or suggesting that UPI was not working.

Bengaluru's Cost Of Living Debate

The conversation comes amid wider online discussions about Bengaluru's rising housing and living expenses. Housing costs, particularly in gated communities and sought-after neighbourhoods have become a recurring concern for people moving to the city for work.

The Reddit thread, however, is not a representative survey of wealthy Bengaluru residents. Its anecdotes offer a glimpse into how some internet users perceive wealth, spending and financial security, rather than establishing how affluent people in the city actually live.

Ultimately, the discussion raises a broader question about whether wealth is best measured through visible luxury or through the financial freedom and security it provides.

ALSO READ: 'Biggest Crash In History Has Begun': Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Robert Kiyosaki's Big Warning

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.