'Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii': Aishwarya Rai's Sweet Message On Amitabh Bachchan's 84th Birthday

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet birthday message for her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 84 on Oct. 11. The actress posted a lovely picture of Amitabh and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram along with a heartfelt wish, celebrating their special bond.

“Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii....Love and God Bless always,” Aishwarya wrote in her post on Monday.

The post gave fans a sweet glimpse of their family bond and their affection for Amitabh Bachchan on his special day. With over 2.5 lakh likes, hundreds of fans poured wishes for the legendary actor on his 84th birthday.

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Earlier on Sunday, the actor celebrated his birthday by greeting fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Continuing his Sunday tradition, the veteran actor stepped out to meet fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He waved at the crowd and greeted them with folded hands, thanking everyone for their love and wishes. Dressed in a red kurta and matching shawl, Amitabh stood before a giant garland made by his fans as they cheered for him.

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Aishwarya Rai, who is not very active on social media, has also made it a tradition to share a picture of Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan every year on his birthday. Several other celebrities also took to social media to share their birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan. Arjun Rampal, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas were among the celebrities who shared rare pictures with the veteran actor.

This year, Amitabh Bachchan turned 84. The legendary actor, whose career spans several decades, continues to remain one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema.

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On his own Instagram page, Amitabh Bachchan's latest post paid an emotional tribute to late actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Oct. 8. Bachchan shared a few throwback clips, including a small video from a 2024 NDTV India interview.

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