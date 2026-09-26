Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 50: Devotional Drama Holds Strong In Eighth Week

Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive theatrical run even after completing 50 days at the box office. The devotional drama maintained a steady pace on Friday, recording a modest decline from the previous day as it entered its eighth week in theatres.

Day 50 Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3.35 crore net on Day 50 across 3,767 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 291.53 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 344.35 crore.

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The Day 50 collection represents a 4.3% drop from the previous day's Rs 3.50 crore. Despite the decline, the spiritual drama continues to maintain a strong pace at the box office. The film entered its eighth week after earning Rs 44.95 crore in its seventh week.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 50 lakhs on Day 49, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 37 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 381.35 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 27.44% on Day 50. Morning shows registered 10.15% occupancy, which increased to 22.62% in the afternoon and 31.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 40.23%.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The film recorded Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61.00 crore, while Week 5 brought in Rs 90.25 crore.

The film collected Rs 80.25 crore during Week 6 and added another Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays the character at another stage of the story.

The film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Hanuman Ansh was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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