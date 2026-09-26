Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Hanuman Ansh Outshines Yash-Starrer By Wide Margin

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run at the box office, outperforming Yash-starrer Toxic by a wide margin on Friday. Despite being in its eighth week, the devotional drama collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50 in India, while Toxic earned Rs 1 lakh on Day 31.

With this, the film earned Rs 3.34 crore more than the Yash-starrer on their respective days, underlining the devotional drama's sustained momentum nearly seven weeks after its release.

Hanuman Ansh Enters Eighth Week

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Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3.35 crore net on Day 50 across 3,767 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 291.53 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 344.35 crore.

The Day 50 collection represents a 4.3% drop from the previous day's Rs 3.50 crore. Despite the decline, the spiritual drama continues to maintain a strong pace at the box office. The film entered its eighth week after earning Rs 44.95 crore in its seventh week.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 50 lakhs on Day 49, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 37 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 381.35 crore.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 27.44% on Day 50. Morning shows registered 10.15% occupancy, which increased to 22.62% in the afternoon and 31.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 40.23%.

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Toxic Day 31 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 1 lakh net in India on Day 31, down from Rs 2 lakh on Day 30. The film registered a 17% occupancy rate across 7 shows.

With its Day 31 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 250.06 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 298.41 crore. The film's total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 342.16 crore.

Hanuman Ansh's Strong Run Despite Smaller Release

The box-office performance of Hanuman Ansh becomes even more notable considering the stark difference in the scale of their theatrical releases. While Toxic had a much wider release across multiple languages, Hanuman Ansh began with a considerably smaller footprint before gaining momentum through positive word of mouth.

The contrast was visible in their subsequent box-office performance as well. On Day 7, Toxic earned Rs 7.85 crore net from 12,894 shows, while Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26 from just 7,008 shows.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Set in post-independence Goa, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore and released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Toxic opened to an estimated Rs 120.75 crore gross on Day 1 from 24,579 shows, with a blended occupancy of 56.1%. Its worldwide gross reached Rs 322 crore after eight days, according to figures cited by Sacnilk. However, its daily collections witnessed a sharp decline after the opening week.

Hanuman Ansh, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, had a modest opening of Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. The film gradually picked up pace at the box office, with its collections strengthening over the following weeks.

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