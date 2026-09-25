The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest Box Office Collection Day 1: How Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Performed?

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened in theatres and began its box office run. Here's a look at how the film performed on Day 1.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has opened its theatrical run with Rs 4.91 crore net on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 4,478 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 21.0%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 5.79 crore, while final figures are awaited.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 19.42% overall occupancy on Day 1, with 12.23% in the morning and 24.00% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures were unavailable.

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Occupancy In Major Regions

Sacnilk reports that Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 34.0% across 14 shows among the major regions. Mumbai followed with 25.0% occupancy from 491 shows, while Bengaluru and Lucknow recorded 23.5% and 22.5%, respectively.

The National Capital Region recorded 21.5% occupancy across 692 shows, with Pune also registering 21.5% from 186 shows. Chandigarh recorded 21.0% occupancy across 70 shows, while Kolkata and Surat registered 16.5% each.

Hyderabad recorded 14.5% occupancy from 167 shows, followed by Jaipur at 17.0% across 89 shows. Ahmedabad registered 9.0% occupancy from 326 shows, while Bhopal recorded 10.0% across 51 shows.

About The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It belongs to the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres and is presented in Hindi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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