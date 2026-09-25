Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Toxic, Agadha And Mango Pachcha & More — Here's What To Watch

The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. From gangster dramas and supernatural thrillers to sports-courtroom dramas and romantic tales, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

Zee5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Sun NXT are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups (Zee5)

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a Kannada gangster drama set in post-independence Goa. The film follows Raya, who rises through the underworld using violence and betrayal. As he builds his criminal empire, he is forced to confront the price of power while navigating his complicated relationship with his son, Rumi.

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The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Streaming from September 25.

Agadha (Zee5)

Agadha is a Telugu supernatural horror thriller starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta and Vanitha Vijayakumar in key roles. The film follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman investigating a series of mysterious deaths and her cousin's unexplained suicide. Her search takes her to a forbidden cave in a Chhattisgarh forest, where she encounters a terrifying supernatural entity and ancient tantric forces.

Streaming from September 25.

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Mango Pachcha (JioHotstar)

Mango Pachcha is a Kannada crime drama that follows Prashanth, also known as Pachcha, a video-rental shop owner from Mysuru who takes over his late father's secret marijuana-smuggling business. His partnership with a corrupt mayor draws him deeper into the criminal underworld.

The film stars Sanchith Sanjeev, Kajal Kunder and Prashanth Hiremath and is directed by Viveka.

Streaming from September 25.

Angikaaram (Sun NXT)

Angikaaram follows an underprivileged athlete whose opportunity to represent the country is blocked by a system shaped by politics and power. The Tamil sports drama combines the protagonist's sporting ambitions with his fight for recognition and justice. Directed by Thenpathiyan, the film stars Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan and Rangaraj Pandey.

Streaming from September 25.

Habeebi (SonyLIV)

Habeebi is a Tamil romantic drama about a young couple whose relationship creates tension within a Muslim community in southern Tamil Nadu. The film explores themes of family, tradition and changing social dynamics within the community.

Starring Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Kasthuri Raja and Dhanashree Sudhakaran, the film is written by VS Mohamed Ameen and directed by Meera Kathiravan.

Streaming from September 25.

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