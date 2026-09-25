Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Don't Be Shy, Hunkkar: The Roar, Bakaiti & More — Movies, Series To Watch

The last weekend of September is here, and OTT platforms are set to bring a diverse lineup of new Hindi releases. From coming-of-age dramas and crime thrillers to mystery series and reality shows, platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon MX Player have several titles lined up for viewers this week.

Here's a look at the Hindi movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Don't Be Shy (Amazon Prime Video)

Don't Be Shy is a coming-of-age romantic comedy centred on Shy (Aarushi Bajaj), a college student navigating heartbreak, new friendships and the uncertainties of growing up. Produced by Alia Bhatt, the series follows Shy as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery while confronting the unpredictable realities of adulthood.

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Streaming from September 25.

Bakaiti Season 2 (ZEE5)

The Kataria family is back with another round of chaos in Bakaiti Season 2. The new season follows the family as it faces a fresh crisis surrounding the future of its ancestral home.

Streaming from September 25.

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Hunkkar: The Roar (JioHotstar)

Aneet Padda headlines Hunkkar: The Roar, a crime drama in which she plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old who accuses a powerful cult leader, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, who takes charge of the investigation as the case unfolds. The series explores the investigation and the challenges surrounding the allegations against the influential cult leader.

Streaming from September 25.

Shaque: Trust No One (Netflix)

Shaque: Trust No One is a Hindi mystery thriller about a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing daughter. When new clues emerge, her search takes an unexpected turn, forcing her to question the people closest to her and uncover secrets surrounding her daughter's disappearance.

Streaming from September 24.

Rise & Fall Season 2 (Amazon MX Player)

Hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise & Fall Season 2 brings 15 celebrities together for a 42-day reality competition. The contestants are divided between the privileged Rulers' penthouse and the Workers' basement, with power dynamics, alliances and rivalries shaping the game.

Streaming from September 26.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 (Netflix)

Popular Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with his team for the Season 5 of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to tickle your funny bones. He is joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot SIngh Sindhu.

Streaming from September 26.

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