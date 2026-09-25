The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani Starrer Keeps Audiences Coming After Big Opening

Nani-led The Paradise is carrying forward its box-office momentum on the second day of its theatrical run. The Srikanth Odela directorial, which opened to strong numbers on Day 1, has recorded fresh collections in India as it continues its run at the box office.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2

The Paradise has collected Rs 10.22 crore net so far on Day 2. The film is currently running across 5,407 shows and has recorded 29.4% overall occupancy, according to Sacnilk. Its India net collection has reached Rs 56.47 crore, officially crossing the Rs 50 crore net mark, while the India gross stands at Rs 66.96 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Telugu version led the Day 2 collections with Rs 9.01 crore at 42.0% occupancy across 2,865 shows. Hindi earned Rs 1.00 crore at 15.0% occupancy, while Tamil collected Rs 0.21 crore at 16.0% occupancy.

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The Paradise Day 2 Overall Occupancy

Based on Sacnilk data, the Tamil 2D version recorded 18.85% overall occupancy on Day 2, with 16.90% in the morning, 12.60% in the afternoon and 11.30% in the evening. Night figures were unavailable.

The Hindi 2D version registered 16.83% overall occupancy, with 11.27% in the morning, 17.55% in the afternoon and 20.18% in the evening. Night figures were unavailable.

Day-wise Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.22 crore so far on Day 2, the report stated.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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