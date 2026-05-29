Who Is Yudhvir Ahlawat? The 33-Year-Old 'Kartavya' Actor Viewers Mistook For Child Star

Saif Ali Khan-starrer Netflix film Kartavya has given audiences an unexpected breakout star. Yudhvir Ahlawat, who plays teenage Harpal in the film, has become the subject of widespread online curiosity after viewers discovered that the actor they believed was a child artist is actually 33 years old.

The surprise has only added to his growing popularity. Yudhvir recently climbed to the top of IMDb's popularity rankings, overtaking major names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Jr NTR and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Face Behind Harpal

In the crime thriller, Yudhvir plays Harpal, a vulnerable 14-year-old boy whose life is marked by abuse and hardship before he is pushed down a tragic path to commit murders. The story largely revolves around Harpal's journey, with Saif Ali Khan playing a police officer who takes on the system after crossing paths with the young boy and becoming deeply involved in his case.

Because of his youthful appearance, many viewers initially assumed Yudhvir was a teenager or a child artiste. Social media was soon flooded with posts expressing disbelief after the discovery of his real age.

From Theatre To Big Screen

While Kartavya may have introduced him to a wider audience, Yudhvir's acting journey began long before the Netflix film. He spent nearly a decade working in theatre and was part of director Feroz Abbas Khan's acclaimed stage production Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical.

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He appeared in supporting roles in films such as Saand Ki Aankh, Shamshera and Love Hostel.

Over the years, he has performed on stages across India and internationally, quietly building his craft before gaining mainstream recognition.

Youthful Looks Worked In Favour

Interestingly, this isn't the first time people have mistaken Yudhvir for someone much younger. During the release of Saand Ki Aankh in 2019, he revealed in interviews that people often assumed he was a child despite being in his late twenties.

His facial features and comparatively shorter height than his elder brothers have frequently led filmmakers to cast him in younger roles. The same qualities ultimately helped him land the role of Harpal in Kartavya.

Yudhvir comes from Sheriya village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He was raised in a disciplined household, with his father, Gyan Singh Ahlawat, serving in the Border Security Force.

While his youthful appearance sparked the conversation, it is Yudhvir Ahlawat's performance that has left a lasting impression on audiences.

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