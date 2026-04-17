Who Is Shaheen Bhatt? Alia Bhatt's Sister Gets Engaged To Fitness Instructor Ishaan Mehra

In a joyful update from the Bhatt family, Shaheen Bhatt, elder sister of Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, announced her engagement to fitness instructor and former international swimmer Ishaan Mehra on Friday. Shaheen shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a series of photos flaunting her engagement ring.

Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra

The couple shared dreamy proposal photos in a joint Instagram post. Shaheen, who boasts over 4 lakh followers, captioned the post, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

Who Is Shaheen Bhatt?

Shaheen Bhatt, born on November 28, 1988, is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She is the elder sister of Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt. She also has two half-siblings, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Coming from a popular film family background, Shaheen experienced both privilege and pressure. Though her sister Alia chose acting from a young age, Shaheen chose a different path.

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Career In Film Industry

Though Shaheen Bhatt's primary focus is not acting, she featured in Mahesh Bhatt's Daddy (1989) and Tamanna (1997) as a child artist. She is known for her work as a producer and screenwriter. She contributed to films like Raaz 3 and worked as a co-writer on projects such as Son of Sardaar. More recently, she served as a producer on her sister Alia's 2024 film Jigra. Her upcoming projects include producing Don't Be Shy along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Author

Apart from the entertainment industry, Shaheen has established her name as an author. Her 2018 memoir, I've Never Been (Un)Happier, became a significant work, which offers her personal experiences of being diagnosed with depression and the raw struggles of mental health.

Mental Health Advocacy

Shaheen Bhatt gained more popularity after opening up about her mental health struggles. Since then, she has spoken candidly about battling depression from a very young age. She expanded her advocacy by launching an initiative, 'Here Comes the Sun,' which breaks the silence surrounding mental health struggles.

Net Worth

Though there aren't confirmed figures, Shaheen Bhatt's net worth is reported to be between Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Her primary sources of income include her work as a producer and screenwriter. She has also worked as an author, which contributes to her overall net worth.

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Relationships

Shaheen is currently engaged to Ishaan Mehra, her fitness instructor boyfriend. Their engagement was announced on social media. Though the couple was initially private, with fans guessing, the relationship was made public later in 2025.

Previously, she was reportedly dating comedian Rohan Joshi, with whom she shares a friendly bond, as he congratulated her on the engagement.

With her notable work and being under the public light, Shaheen's engagement post quickly gained attention. Celebrities showered love and congratulated the couple on the new chapter of their lives.

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